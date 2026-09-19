Shreyas Talpade To Host New Season Of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' Music Show

Actor Shreyas Talpade has come on board to host the new season of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'. At the launch event in Mumbai, Shreyas spoke about being part of the celebrated music reality show and the opportunity to share the stage with some of the biggest names in Indian music. Expressing his excitement about the opportunity, Shreyas said,“I feel extremely grateful to be a part of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and to have been given this wonderful opportunity to host the season. It is a huge privilege to work with legends like Shankar Mahadevan, Javed Ali, Neeti Mohan and Kumar Sanu.”

A Grand Musical Experience

Talking about the scale of the show, he added,“This is the first time a show of this scale has been created, and the kind of talent you are going to see in the coming weeks is phenomenal. I feel truly honoured to be a part of such a huge musical show, which is as authentic as it can get.”

The new season introduces Hindustan Ka Sangeetsthan, an expansive world dedicated to Indian music. With a spectacular 360-degree stage, over 100 musicians and a large chorus ensemble, the show promises a concert-like experience while celebrating musical traditions from across the country. With Shankar Mahadevan, Kumar Sanu, Neeti Mohan and Javed Ali as the musical Gurus and Shreyas bringing his energy to the hosting arena, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2026 premieres September 19 at 9:30 PM on Zee TV and Hindi ZEE5.

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