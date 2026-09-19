TN Doesn't Need Navodaya Schools: Udhayanidhi On SC's 'Mindset' Jibe

Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday said that Tamil Nadu does not need Navodaya schools after the Supreme Court on September 17 said that the state has to change its anti-Hindi "mindset".

'Imposing Hindi makes TN look separate'

In a 2-page statement issued today, he referred to the Supreme Court's observation in the Navodaya case that "Tamil Nadu should change its mindset against Hindi; States cannot function as separate nations" and said, "We want to clarify one thing. We are not against any language including Hindi. Tamil Nadu is not functioning as a separate country. It is functioning with distinctiveness. Imposing Hindi is what makes Tamil Nadu look separate from India. 'Unity in diversity' is our strength."

"Forcing states to follow a language policy against their will will only harm India's unity. From India-China war, Bangladesh liberation war, Kargil war to Gujarat earthquake, Tamils have never fallen short in showing patriotism. So saying 'We don't want Hindi imposition' cannot be taken as Tamils wanting to function as a separate nation. There is no connection between learning Hindi and patriotism," Stalin asserted.

'Tamils have achieved without knowing Hindi'

Udhayanidhi further said Tamil Nadu, which follows the two-language policy, is shining as a frontline state in all sectors. "From sports to Nobel laureates to ISRO scientists, Tamils have achieved without knowing Hindi. Tamil Nadu's growth is the engine for India's growth," he said.

No need for Navodaya schools in TN

On Navodaya schools, he said the Dravida Model government has presented strong arguments in court. "After RTE, in Tamil Nadu, model schools and residential schools are functioning in all districts and providing quality education to poor and backward students. Those students are excelling in national-level entrance exams and joining premier institutions," he said.

"In this situation, there is no need to allocate separate land for Navodaya schools. If the funds allotted for Navodaya schools are given, we can run our existing buildings even better," he said.

'Union Govt withheld funds'

He also alleged that because Tamil Nadu did not accept the three-language policy, the Union Government has withheld Rs.3,548 crore that should have come to Tamil Nadu under the Samagra Shiksha scheme. (ANI)

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