Kerala Surgeons Get Hands-On Training In Hair Transplant At AOMSI Meet

The 22nd annual State Conference of the Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of India (AOMSI) – Kerala State Chapter is being held at Udaya Samudra, Kovalam, with nearly 400 delegates from across Kerala participating. As part of the conference, specialised pre-conference courses and hands-on workshops are being organised at ReNew Aesthetic Centre in Akkulam, Thiruvananthapuram, and KIMSHEALTH Hospital.

First-of-its-Kind Hair Transplant Workshop

Speaking to ANI, Dr Deepu Sati, Hair Transplant and Facial Cosmetic Surgeon, said the workshop is aimed at providing practical surgical training to junior surgeons in hair transplant procedures.“This is Kerala's first hands-on surgical training programme of this kind. We are training junior surgeons in the proper techniques of hair transplantation. Hair transplant surgery is not taught extensively in medical colleges,” he said.

On the issue of unqualified practitioners and counterfeit medicines in the cosmetic sector, Dr Sati said that steps were being planned to establish a proper framework for the field. Dr Amit Porwall, Facial Cosmetic and Hair Transplant Surgeon, said the workshop was the first pre-conference hair transplant training programme of its kind being conducted in Kerala.“We are demonstrating live hair transplant procedures. This is a very good opportunity for budding surgeons. The number of young people experiencing hair loss is increasing, while technicians and assistants involved in procedures are often not adequately qualified,” he told ANI.

“Beauty parlours and unqualified persons are also undertaking such procedures, which is not a safe practice. Wrong and failed hair transplant procedures are increasing because of the involvement of unqualified individuals who are not doctors but assistants. We are organising workshops across India on hair transplant and facial cosmetic procedures so that new surgeons can receive proper training,” he added.

Focus on Recent Advances and Interactive Formats

The conference's scientific programme will focus on recent advances in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, including AI-based applications, digital and virtual surgical planning, aesthetic and reconstructive procedures, contemporary implantology, clinical decision-making and emerging technologies in maxillofacial practice. A key feature of this year's conference is its emphasis on interactive scientific formats, including focused deliberations, panel discussions, case-based sessions, debates and expert interactions, instead of conventional lectures alone.

The organisers said the approach is intended to encourage critical thinking, discussion and practical exchange of ideas between faculty members and delegates, making the programme more clinically relevant and future-oriented. The conference is being organised by the Trivandrum Maxillofacial Study Circle. Mathew Jose is the Organising Chairman and Benoy Stanly is the Organising Secretary. The organising team includes Dinesh Gopal, Joji Thomas, Anand Sekhar, Anup Nair, Achuthan Nair, Suvy Manuel, Yeshaswini Thelekkat, Deepu Sati and Sherin Kalam, along with other Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons from Thiruvananthapuram. (ANI)

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