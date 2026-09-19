Karnataka Cabinet Meets In Mangaluru, Approves Rs 32,611 Cr Projects

In a historic first, the Karnataka Cabinet meeting was held in Mangaluru on Friday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, where projects worth Rs 32,611 crore were approved.

Key decisions: Tulu language status and new tourism policy

Addressing a press conference after the special cabinet meeting, CM DK Shivakumar said the long-pending demand to declare Tulu as the second additional official language has been fulfilled. He also announced a series of major decisions including the Karavali-Malenadu Karnataka Tourism Policy 2026 and a fishing park on 150 acres.

The Chief Minister said that out of the Rs 32,611 crore, Rs 16,000 crore has been earmarked for rural connectivity roads and rural infrastructure development, while the remaining amount is for projects related to the coastal districts.

Tulu to be additional administrative language

"Our government has respected the sentiments of the people. The demand to declare Tulu as the second administrative language in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts has been pending for a long time. I will not discuss why the previous governments did not take this decision. Criticisms die, work remains. Many suggestions came in the meeting," the CM said.

He recalled that former minister Ramanath Rai had first demanded that Tulu be declared as the second additional language, and that Speaker UT Khader, MLA Ashok Kumar Rai and several other representatives had jointly exerted pressure for it. "Tulu will be declared as the additional administrative language of the state, limited to Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts. I congratulate everyone who worked for it," he said.

Proposal to rename Dakshina Kannada

The CM said Mangaluru has international fame and a decision on renaming Dakshina Kannada district as Mangaluru district will be taken after seeking public opinion. A draft notification will be issued and one month's time will be given to collect public sentiment and opinion, he said.

Karavali-Malenadu Karnataka Tourism Policy 2026

The Cabinet has approved the Karavali-Malenadu Karnataka Tourism Policy 2026. "This policy will be different from all previous policies. More power will be given to investors and more time will be given for loan repayment. Through the new tourism policy, tourism projects in the coastal and Malenadu region will be considered as infrastructure projects. Many incentives are also planned," he said.

Boost for education and fisheries

The government will establish a Fisheries and Blue Economy University. The intake of the existing fisheries college will be increased from 60 to 200 seats, the CM said.

Responding to demands for Kidwai and Jayadeva hospitals in the region, CM Shivakumar said the Cabinet has approved Rs 549 crore for establishing a medical college in Puttur.

Cabinet meetings to be held across Karnataka

Replying to a question on holding cabinet meetings outside Bengaluru, Shivakumar said, "It is welcome that for the first time, a cabinet meeting has been held in Mangaluru outside Bengaluru. In the next 15 months, we intend to hold cabinet meetings in 10-12 places. Wherever there is potential and need, cabinet meetings will be held. Our goal is to make Karnataka comprehensive and prosperous."

"Dakshina Kannada has attracted national attention religiously and educationally. This place has given six nationalised banks to the country and has economic strength. It has ports and is a major centre for education and health," he added.

Thanking the people of Dakshina Kannada for their affection and welcome, the Chief Minister said, "Dakshina Kannada is a district that has grown socially, economically and educationally. The whole country knows the history and heritage of Dakshina Kannada. For the first time, a cabinet meeting has been held in Dakshina Kannada to do our bit for the development of this district."

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