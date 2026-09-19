HP To Get Rs 1,200 Cr Yearly From Kishau Dam, Won't Invest: Negi

HP to earn Rs 1,200 crore annually from Kishau project

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The Revenue, Tribal Development and Horticulture Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jagat Singh Negi, on Friday said the state had succeeded in protecting its financial and resource interests in the proposed Kishau multipurpose project, claiming that Himachal Pradesh would not have to make any investment in the project and would receive around Rs 1,200 crore annually in revenue.

Speaking to ANI in Shimla, Negi said the present arrangement for the project was significantly different from what, according to him, had been proposed during the previous BJP government headed by Jai Ram Thakur. Negi said the Kishau project would supply water to three states and that 90 per cent of the cost of constructing the dam would be borne by the Centre, with the states receiving water contributing the remaining 10 per cent. He further said the expenditure involved in power generation would also be borne by the Central government under the agreement now reached.

"Under the agreement reached now, the cost of power generation will also be borne by the Central government, and Himachal Pradesh will receive its share. This is a major protection of Himachal's interests," Negi said. The minister alleged that during the previous BJP government, the entire expenditure for generating 600 MW of power was proposed to be borne by Himachal Pradesh. He accused the previous government of compromising the state's interests and said Himachal Pradesh would not have received adequate benefits from the project under that arrangement.

"The government that protected the interests of farmers and Himachal Pradesh was our Congress government. Earlier, when the BJP government was in power and Jai Ram Thakur was the Chief Minister, they had, at the Centre's direction, compromised Himachal's interests," Negi alleged. Taking a swipe at BJP leaders, Negi said those who had earlier been in government should explain their position on the project instead of seeking credit for the present arrangement.

"They are asking people to thank them. Thank them for what? They should have protected Himachal's interests earlier. Now that our Congress government and our Chief Minister have protected Himachal's interests, the BJP should actually thank the Chief Minister and the Congress government," he said. Negi said Himachal Pradesh would receive around Rs 1,200 crore annually from the project. "We will not have to invest any money in the project. We will receive revenue of around Rs 1,200 crore annually," he said.

Rehabilitation for displaced people

On people likely to be displaced by the project, the minister said a rehabilitation and resettlement policy would be formulated, and compensation would be provided for acquired land according to its prevailing market value. "As far as displaced people are concerned, an R & R policy will be formulated. The land acquired from them will be compensated at the prevailing market rate," he said.

Monsoon situation in Himachal

On the monsoon situation in Himachal Pradesh, Negi said the state had witnessed considerably fewer disaster incidents compared with previous years, although damage had been reported to road connectivity, drinking-water schemes, electricity infrastructure and residential houses. He said the monsoon was still continuing, and the state could not predict where nature's fury might strike, but the administration was prepared at the district and sub-divisional levels.

"This time, compared to previous years, we have received far fewer disaster cases. Even so, considerable damage has occurred, whether in terms of road connectivity, drinking-water schemes, electricity supply or houses being washed away," he said. Negi said 63 people had lost their lives so far in September in road accidents and incidents linked to natural disasters. He said the number of roads affected by landslides and other incidents had fluctuated during the monsoon, at times reaching around 150, but restoration operations had brought the number down.

"At present, 73 roads are affected, 17 DTRs are affected and only two drinking-water schemes are disrupted," he said. The minister clarified that the figure of 73 affected roads did not mean that 73 entire roads were completely closed. He said in many cases only particular stretches or portions of roads were blocked by landslides or other obstructions, with restoration work being undertaken and connectivity restored subsequently.

"If a road is 100 km long, it does not mean that the entire road is closed. A particular portion may be blocked because of a landslide or some other reason and is then reopened," Negi said. He said the final assessment of damage caused by the monsoon was still being compiled, as different departments were preparing their respective estimates. "The PWD will submit its assessment separately, the Jal Shakti Department separately, and other departments will also submit their assessments. The RRD will also submit its assessment," he said.

Pending disaster relief funds

Negi also raised the issue of financial assistance announced by the Centre following previous disaster-related damage. He said no decision had been taken on any fresh assistance because the state was still awaiting funds relating to the previous package. "At present, no decision has been taken because the previous assistance has not yet been received. The Prime Minister had announced Rs 1,500 crore, but even today that amount has not been received. It has been more than a year," he said.

Delayed apple season, lower production

On the apple season, Negi said Himachal Pradesh was witnessing a delayed season as well as lower production, particularly in the low and mid-hill areas. He said around 3.25 crore apple boxes had reached the market last year, while the initial expectation this year was around 2.25 crore boxes. According to Negi, around 1.80 crore boxes had reached the market by this time last year, compared with around 97 lakh boxes so far this season.

"This year's apple season is somewhat delayed, and production is also lower. Last year, around 3.25 crore boxes reached the market. This year, our expectation was around 2.25 crore boxes," he said. He attributed the decline to adverse weather conditions, including fewer chilling hours, unseasonal rainfall and hailstorms. "Production was lower in the low hills and mid-hills because of weather conditions. Chilling hours were fewer, while unseasonal rainfall and hailstorms damaged the crop and other stone fruits as well," Negi said. He said the state was currently behind its initial production estimate but expressed hope that the final figure could reach around two crore boxes, as the crop at higher elevations was comparatively good.

"Our initial estimate was around 2.25 crore boxes, so we are currently far behind that level. However, the crop is good at higher elevations and we hope that it will reach around two crore boxes," he said. Negi also said growers had received good prices for their produce this season.

Kinnaur Congress organisational issue

The minister also commented on the organisational situation in the Kinnaur Congress, saying the issue had been continuing for some time. He alleged that the newly constituted Kinnaur Congress executive had only 56 members and claimed that most of those included had never been associated with the Congress, while only one or two old party workers had been accommodated.

"Kinnaur Congress has more than 4,000 members. If you sideline them and bring in people whom you call 'Jaichands' and 'sleeper cells', that will not strengthen the Congress," he said. Negi, however, said he was not aware of when or how the matter would be resolved.

Negi criticises BJP's 'event management' for PM's birthday

Negi also criticised the BJP over programmes organised to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, particularly the lighting of lamps. Questioning the rationale behind the lamp-lighting exercise, Negi referred to the Prime Minister's reported appeals to reduce oil consumption and petrol use. "If it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, why was there a need to light lamps? The Prime Minister himself says that people should consume less oil," he said.

Negi alleged that the BJP was relying on "event management" and claimed that the government was spending public money on publicity-oriented programmes. He questioned what, according to him, there was to celebrate, alleging that during the Modi government's tenure the country had fallen behind in development and faced economic difficulties. He also made claims about the value of the Indian rupee, poverty indicators and India's position vis-a-vis Bangladesh and Pakistan. Negi further criticised the government's foreign policy, alleging that India's position had weakened internationally and referring to US President Donald Trump's tariff-related actions and statements concerning conflicts. "Today, our sovereignty is also under threat," he alleged.

Drawing a parallel with the COVID-19 period, when citizens were asked to clap and bang utensils, Negi questioned the purpose of the latest lamp-lighting campaign. "During the COVID period, people were asked to clap and bang plates, and today they are being asked to light lamps. What are these lamps being lit for?" he asked. He also questioned the availability of oil for lamp-lighting while people were being advised to reduce oil consumption.

"On one hand, you say people should not consume oil, and on the other hand you have oil available for lighting lamps. This is event management," Negi alleged. He claimed that the exercise was aimed at improving the Prime Minister's political standing, alleging that the government's focus on such programmes represented an attempt to influence public perception. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)