YSRCP's Ambati Rambabu Alleges Political Vendetta In ED Liquor Case

Rambabu Questions Timing of ED Notice

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Former Minister and YSRCP Guntur District President Ambati Rambabu alleged that the ED notice issued to him in the liquor case was part of the political vendetta pursued by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar and Minister Nara Lokesh. Addressing the media at the YSRCP Central Office, Rambabu said he would not be intimidated by notices, threats or cases. He said his voice would continue to grow stronger until the coalition government was removed from power.

Rambabu said the notice asked him to appear on September 11 but was served on September 18, after the specified date had passed. He requested the ED to issue a fresh written notice. He said he recently underwent a cardiac procedure in which two stents were placed and was advised to avoid stress. He would consult his doctors and legal team before deciding when to attend the inquiry. As a law graduate and senior political leader, he would cooperate fully with the investigation and would not evade the law, he said.

Denies Liquor Business Connection

Rambabu denied having any connection with the liquor business. He alleged that his associate Marri Subba Reddy was manhandled and pressured during questioning to name him in the case. He accused the TDP-led government of attempting to implicate him by influencing Central investigating agencies.

'My Courage Has Not Weakened'

He said more than 50 cases had already been filed against him and that he had spent 18 days in jail.“Two stents may have been placed in my heart, but my courage has not weakened. The more you target me, the louder my voice will become,” Rambabu said, adding that he would face every case legally. (ANI)

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