'I Ignored The Message': Akash Deep Recalls Calling Rahul Dravid To Apologise Before Test Debut (WATCH)

Team India pacer Akash Deep revealed a hilarious story before making his Test debut against England in the fourth Test of the five-match series against England in Ranchi in 2024. Akash made it to the playing XI after the team management decided to rest Jasprit Bumrah to manage his workload.

The Bengal pacer received his maiden international cap from then-head coach Rahul Dravid, who handed him the cap in an emotional ceremony. Akash Deep had a brilliant start to his Test debut, rattling England's top order by dismissing Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Zak Crawley in a memorable opening spell.

Akash picked up three wickets in the first innings, but in the second innings, he was unable to add to his tally as England were bowled out for 145, with India winning the Test by five wickets. In the final Test, Akash Deep was dropped from the playing XI to make way for Jasprit Bumrah, who returned after being rested for the Ranchi Test.

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When Akash Deep Ignores Rahul Dravid's Test Debut Message

On the eve of his Test debut, Akash Deep encountered an unexpected yet funny moment of confusion when he received a message from the head coach himself, which he initially overlooked before realizing the monumental news and hastily calling back to apologize.

Speaking at Panchayat Aaj Tak Bihar, Akash Deep revealed that Rahul Dravid's number was not saved on his phone when he received a message from the former India captain about making his Test debut. Soon, he called Dravid to apologise for ignoring his message initially.

“I got a message from Rahul sir saying, 'You are playing tomorrow.' His number was not saved on my phone, so I ignored the message,” the Bihar cricketer said.

“I was restless because I had a doubt whether I was playing. When I checked the message again, I realised it was Rahul sir's number. I called him and said, sorry, sir, your number was not saved, so I missed the message,” he added.

'जब राहुल सर का मैसेज आया कि कल का मैच मैं खेल रहा हूं.. तब उनका नम्बर सेव नहीं था... वो जिंदगी का सबसे बड़ा ऑफर था'- आकाशदीप, क्रिकेटर#PanchayatAajTakBihar #Bihar #BiharSports #Cricket #ATVideo | @SwetaSinghAT | Akash Deep twitter/oOzLncWVTI

- AajTak (@aajtak) September 18, 2026

Akash Deep was added to India's squad for the remaining three Tests against England as Avesh Khan's replacement, earning his maiden Test call-up after impressing for India A against the England Lions.

Though he played only one Test in the series, Akash Deep made a memorable debut, finishing with three wickets in the first innings against England.

'Biggest Opportunity of my Life'

After receiving confirmation from Rahul Dravid about making his Test debut against England, Akash Deep viewed the opportunity as the biggest test of his 22-23 years of hard work and preparation.

“I was happy, but I looked at it as an opportunity. I thought that this was the biggest opportunity of my life,” the 29-year-old said.

“Whatever I had done over 22-23 years, these five days were the examination for that,” he added.

In his Test career, Akash Deep has picked up 28 wickets, including a four-wicket haul and a fifer, at an average of 35.78 and an economy rate of 3.91 in 10 matches. His best Test performance came in India's tour of England, where he picked up 13 wickets at an average of 36.46 and an economy rate of 4.34 in 3 matches.

Meanwhile, Akash Deep was included in the Rest of India's squad for the upcoming Irani Cup against reigning Ranji Trophy champions, Jammu and Kashmir, only subject to fitness, as he has been on the sidelines due to an injury.

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