Chess Olympiad: Gukesh, Nihal Guide India To A 3-1 Win Over Italy

Indian Men Return to Winning Ways

The Indian men's team returned to winning ways with a convincing 3-1 victory over Italy, while the women's side registered an emphatic 3.5-0.5 win over Greece in the third round of the 46th Chess Olympiad here on Friday.

The Indian men, fielding their strongest combination for the first time in the tournament, produced a composed performance against an all-Grandmaster Italian side, with Nihal Sarin and reigning world champion D Gukesh registering victories, according to ESPN.

R Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi were held to draws on the top two boards, but Nihal and Gukesh ensured India secured a comfortable team victory. Praggnanandhaa was unable to convert his advantage against Lorenzo Lodici and had to settle for a draw for the second consecutive day. On the second board, Arjun also drew against Luca Moroni Jr. after surviving some anxious moments.

Nihal, however, continued his impressive start to the Olympiad by defeating Francesco Sonis. Playing white in a Trompowsky Attack, Nihal capitalised on an error by his opponent and took control of the game while creating threats on both flanks. Sonis eventually lost a rook, leaving him with no realistic chance of recovery.

Gukesh, playing with the black pieces against Sabino Brunello, delivered another strong performance as he dismantled his opponent's position. The Indian employed the Queen's Indian Defence and steered the game into a dynamic position before taking control. The win marked Gukesh's return to winning ways after he was held to a draw in the previous round.

The Indian think tank's decision to field its top combination paid dividends as the team completed a 3-1 victory and maintained its position among the leading contenders in the open section.

Women's Team Dominates Greece

In the women's section, India were even more dominant against Greece, winning 3.5-0.5 to maintain their position at the top of the standings.

Koneru Humpy was the mainstay of the Indian team, producing a one-sided victory over Stavroula Tsolakidou. Humpy controlled the game and converted her advantage without allowing her opponent much opportunity to fight back.

Vantika Agrawal also secured a full point for India by defeating Ekaterini Pavlidou, while B Savitha Shri continued her perfect start to the tournament with her third consecutive victory, defeating Antonia Christodoulaki. Divya Deshmukh was the only Indian player to concede half a point, drawing against Anastasia Avramidou. The result gave India another commanding team victory and kept the women's side in pole position after three rounds.

Crucial Phase Ahead

With eight rounds still remaining in the 11-round competition, the tournament is now entering a crucial phase. The leading teams will begin facing stronger opposition in the coming rounds, with the next three matches expected to play an important role in shaping the medal race in both the open and women's sections.

The Chess Olympiad, widely regarded as the biggest team event in chess, has brought together leading players from across the world in Samarkand. India entered the tournament with strong medal ambitions in both sections after establishing itself as one of the leading forces in international chess.

The Indian men's team has reigning world champion Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa, Arjun and Nihal among its key players, while the women's squad features experienced campaigners such as Humpy alongside a group of emerging talents. India's results in the third round further strengthened its position as the competition moves towards the more challenging middle phase.

Round 3 results

Open: India beat Italy 3-1 - R Praggnanandhaa drew with Lorenzo Lodici; Arjun Erigaisi drew with Luca Moroni Jr.; Nihal Sarin beat Francesco Sonis; D Gukesh beat Sabino Brunello.

Women: India beat Greece 3.5-0.5 - Koneru Humpy beat Stavroula Tsolakidou; Divya Deshmukh drew with Anastasia Avramidou; Vantika Agrawal beat Ekaterini Pavlidou; B Savitha Shri beat Antonia Christodoulaki.

(ANI)

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