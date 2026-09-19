'House Of David' Season 3 To Be The Last Production Begins In Greece

The makers of series 'House of David' have begun production on Season 3, which will officially be the show's last, reported Variety. Wonder Project and Amazon MGM Studios made the announcement on Friday, with the show currently shooting in Greece. The third season renewal was announced back in July, though it was not known to be the final season at the time. The creators had previously said they imagined the series as a three-season story.

Final Season Confirmed by Creators

“We're incredibly grateful to be back in Greece with the cast and crew who've given everything to this story,” said executive producers Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn as quoted by Variety.“Season Three brings us to the final season of this trilogy – the chapter of David's life we set out to tell from the very beginning. We're honored to finish it alongside our partners at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, and we hope audiences feel just how far David has come by the time his story reaches the throne,” added Jon Erwin and Gunn as quoted by Variety.

Star Michael Iskander on Final Chapter

The series stars Michael Iskander as David, alongside Ali Suliman as King Saul, and Ayelet Zurer as Queen Ahinoam. Iskander expressed his gratitude for working in the series.“Playing David has changed my life in ways I never could have anticipated when we began this journey. I've grown alongside this character, and getting to explore his complexity – his courage, his flaws, his ambition and the weight of the choices he makes-has been an extraordinary experience. Knowing this is our final season makes every moment feel that much more significant. I'm incredibly grateful to have been entrusted with this role, and I can't wait for audiences to see where we take David in this final chapter,” said Iskander, as quoted by Variety.

Season 3 Logline

The official logline for Season 3 states,“David's transformation from outcast shepherd to fierce warrior to chosen King is finally complete. But before the throne, there is exile. David is a hunted outlaw, forced to hide among his enemies and live yet another dangerous lie. This chapter explores the true cost of destiny - the betrayals endured, the identities shed, and the sacrifices demanded of a hero before he can rise to the throne.”

Series Cast

The cast also includes Indy Lewis, Yali Topol Margalith, Ethan Kai, Sam Otto, Oded Fehr, Louis Ferreira, Davood Ghadami, Aury Alby, and Alexander Uloom. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)