UPL 2026: Haridwar Elmas To Face Nainital Tigers In Men's Opener

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The third edition of the Uttarakhand Premier League (UPL) 2026 is set to get underway with an exciting men's opening clash, as Haridwar Elmas lock horns with Nainital Tigers on September 22 at 7:30 PM at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Raipur, Dehradun, according to a press release.

The League will bring together the leading men's and women's teams from across Uttarakhand, with the tournament scheduled to run until October 1.

UPL 2026 Schedule

The women's competition will get the UPL 2026 action underway on September 21, with Pithoragarh Hurricanes taking on Dehradun Warriors at 11:00 AM, followed by Bageshwar Aerial facing Mussoorie Queens at 3:00 PM. The men's competition will begin on September 22, with Haridwar Elmas locking horns with Nainital Tigers at 7:30 PM in the opening men's fixture of the third season. The second men's fixture will see Pithoragarh Hurricanes take on Tehri Titans on September 23, as the seven-team men's competition gets underway.

The subsequent days will feature double-header action, providing fans with an extended run of T20 cricket as the teams compete for a place in the knockout stages.

Men's and Women's Teams

The men's competition will feature Pithoragarh Hurricanes, USN Indians, Nainital Tigers, Rishikesh River Kings, Haridwar Elmas, Tehri Titans and Dehradun Warriors. The teams have assembled squads comprising established players, icon players, Under-23 and Under-19 cricketers and uncapped talent following the Players' Draft held on September 16.

Shri Sunil Joshi, Chairperson, Uttarakhand Premier League said,“The announcement of the UPL 2026 schedule marks an exciting stage as we get ready for the third edition of the league. With the women's competition opening the tournament on September 21 and the men's action beginning the following day, we are looking forward to a competitive season featuring players from across Uttarakhand. We hope the league provides an engaging platform for both established and emerging cricketers and gives fans an exciting month of T20 cricket.”

The opening men's fixture promises an intriguing contest, with Haridwar Elmas facing Nainital Tigers on September 22. On September 23, Pithoragarh Hurricanes will face Tehri Titans, with Mayank Mishra representing Pithoragarh Hurricanes as their icon player and Tejasvi Jaiswal headlining the Tehri Titans squad.

Knockout Stage and Finals

The league phase will continue with men's double-header fixtures on the subsequent days, with the teams competing for progression into the knockout stage. The Eliminator is scheduled to be played on September 30, before the tournament reaches its climax with the UPL 2026 Final on October 1.

The women's competition will feature Mussoorie Queens, Bageshwar Aerial, Pithoragarh Hurricanes and Dehradun Warriors. The four teams will be led by icon players Nandini Kashyap, Prema Rawat, Raghavi Bisht and Sweta Verma, respectively. The September 21 double-header will mark the beginning of the women's competition, with Pithoragarh Hurricanes and Dehradun Warriors meeting in the opening game before Bageshwar Aerial take on Mussoorie Queens in the afternoon fixture.

The UPL 2026 will be played from September 21 to October 1 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Raipur, Dehradun. The women's competition will culminate with the Final on September 24, bringing the women's leg of UPL 2026 to a close. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)