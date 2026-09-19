Actor Ranjith Decries 'Cultural Slaves' In Cinema At Coimbatore Event

Actor Ranjith participated in the Vinayagar Chathurthi procession organised by the Hindu Munnani in the Flower market, Coimbatore. While addressing the gathering, Ranjith stressed the significance of art, sharing that it helps unite people of the nation. Speaking at the event, Ranjith said, "Art should unite people without discrimination based on caste or religion and contribute to creating a better society."

Ranjith Slams Modern Cinema

He recalled that street plays, films and songs were earlier used to convey messages of social harmony, questioning whether contemporary cinema continues to convey such messages said films in the past emphasised the importance of keeping families united. The actor alleged that some films today portray people involved in activities such as cutting and selling trees, selling illicit liquor and using drugs as heroes, describing them as "cultural slaves" in the interests of commercial gains.

About the Actor's Career

Meanwhile, actor Ranjith made his acting debut in 1993 with Pon Vilangu, directed by K. S. Rajkumar. He subsequently appeared in films such as Sindhu Nathi Poo, Minor Mappillai and Bharathi Kannamma. He gained particular recognition for his performance as an antagonist in Maru Malarchi (1998), opposite Mammootty. His performance earned him the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Villain. The actor is currently seen in the TV serial 'Thai Maaman-Thaikku Nigaranavan.'

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