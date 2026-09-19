F4 Indian Championship: Kyriakou Leads As Round 2 Begins In Coimbatore

F4 Indian Championship Returns to Coimbatore for Round 2

The Indian Racing Festival 2026 returns to the Kari Motor Speedway (KMS) in Coimbatore this weekend, with the F4 Indian Championship set for Round 2 on September 19–20. Just a week after an action-packed opening round at the same circuit, the young grid returns to KMS with another three races and crucial championship points up for grabs.

The opening round set the tone for the season, with Aris Kyriakou leading the championship on 51 points after securing three podium finishes. Luviwe Sambudla follows in second with 38 points after his Race 1 victory, while Aaron Mehta sits third on 32 points. With three races on the schedule this weekend, the field will look to close the early points gaps and build momentum as the six-round championship progresses, according to a press release from F4 Indian Championship.

Round 1 Stars and Round 2 Expectations

Round 1 saw Aris Kyriakou claim the first Grand Slam of Indian F4 Season 5, taking pole, the Race 3 win, fastest lap and leading every lap. Aaron Mehta became the youngest front-row starter, podium finisher and lap leader in Indian F4 history, while Aaryan Narola became the championship's second-youngest race winner and one of only 12 drivers to lead every lap of an Indian F4 race.

Sambudla and Narola will return to KMS looking to build on their race victories, while Mehta will aim to convert his qualifying pace into another strong points finish.

With the drivers returning to the same circuit just seven days later, Round 2 will bring a new dimension to the competition. Having already experienced the demands of KMS, the field will have an opportunity to fine-tune their setups and racecraft, potentially making for an even closer contest across the three races.

Championship Outlook and Event Details

As the championship moves into its second round, every point will become increasingly valuable in shaping the early title race.

The Indian Racing Festival 2026, powered by JK Tyre, continues its 2026 season with the F4 Indian Championship as it heads into its second of six rounds. With the championship battle beginning to take shape, the Coimbatore weekend will mark another important step in the development of India's young racing talent.

Tickets for Round 2 of the F4 Indian Championship in Coimbatore can be purchased on the District app and website.

F4 Indian Championship – Driver Line-up for Round 2

. Kolkata Royal Tigers: Aaron Mehta (Singapore), Swarnav Das (India). Chennai Turbo Riders: Sai Aditya (USA/India), Anay Doshi (Kenya). Hyderabad Blackbirds: Bhuvan Bonu (India), Shravan Shanmugavel (United Kingdom). Speed Demons Delhi: Krishay Gutte (India), Ntiyiso Mabunda (South Africa). Goa Aces JA Racing: Aryan Narola (USA/India), Luviwe Sambudla (South Africa). Godspeed Kochi: Mahlori Mabunda (South Africa). Ahmedabad Apex Racers: Mathias Alexander Forland (Norway). Kichcha's Kings Bengaluru: Enzo Rujugiro (South Africa), Aris Kyriakou (Australia).

(ANI)

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