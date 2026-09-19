Reporter TV MD Anto Augustine Denied Bail In Illegal Liquor Case

A court in Sulthan Bathery on Friday denied bail to Anto Augustine, Managing Director and Managing Editor of Malayalam news channel Reporter TV, in an illegal alcohol possession case registered under the "Kerala Abkari Act". Augustine was arrested from the Reporter TV studio complex in Kochi following raids conducted by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Keralam Police at his offices and residences as part of a probe into alleged financial fraud linked to a failed football event featuring the Argentinian national team and Lionel Messi. Judicial First Class Magistrate Adheena Biju at Sulthan Bathery dismissed Augustine's bail application after remanding him to 14 days of judicial custody late Thursday night.

Details of Raid and Charges

During a search of Augustine's family home in Wayanad, authorities allegedly recovered around 67 litres of foreign liquor and wine. The Excise Department took Augustine into custody and booked him under Sections 55(i), 55(a) and 58 of the "Kerala Abkari Act", which relate to the illicit possession, transport and trade of alcohol.

Officials Defend Police Action

Congress MP Shafi Parambil defended the action against Augustine, saying, "This is nothing against journalism... This is a legal action against a fraudulent activity... Those who really respect the duty of a journalist may agree to this action because the media house was a cover-up."

Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala had earlier said that the SIT was carrying out its investigation and that there was nothing unlawful in its action. "SIT is doing their job. There was nothing unlawful on the part of SIT. Let them enquire and let them find out the truth..." Chennithala told ANI.

Augustine Protests Innocence

However, Augustine on Thursday questioned his arrest in the Abkari case following the SIT raids at the channel's headquarters, saying he had provided all documents sought in connection with the Messi controversy. Speaking to reporters, Augustine said, "I don't know what they need. First they asked me about the Messi controversy. I have explained and handed over every document as per their request. Now they have arrested me in an Abkari case. I have never tasted liquor in my whole life."

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