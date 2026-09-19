AMRX Stock Advances As Generic To Ipsen's Hormone Shot Gets FDA Nod



Ipsen's Somatuline Depot booked $983 million in U.S. sales in the year through July, according to IQVIA.

The agency also granted Competitive Generic Therapy status, a label meant to speed copies of drugs that still face thin competition. For Amneal, the launch is another hard-to-make injectable in its Affordable Medicines lineup.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) extended their gains after the closing bell on Friday after the company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved its lanreotide injection and that the product would go on sale immediately.

The stock closed at $18.71, up 2.35% in regular trading, then rose another 2% after-hours to $19.17 as investors reacted to the long-awaited launch in a market worth almost $1 billion.

Green Light, Then An Immediate Start

The FDA cleared a 120-milligram prefilled syringe that copies Ipsen's Somatuline Depot, a long-acting under-the-skin injection. Doctors use it to tame excess growth hormone in acromegaly, slow certain gut and pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors, and ease carcinoid syndrome flare-ups. The agency also granted Competitive Generic Therapy status, a label meant to speed copies of drugs that still face thin competition. Amneal said the product is ready now. Ipsen's brand booked $983 million in U.S. sales in the year through July, according to IQVIA.

Rivals are already on the market, such as one made by Cipla's InvaGen unit.

A Date The Company Had Been Circling

This was not a sudden win. Amneal's public pipeline had pointed to a third-quarter 2026 decision. On the July earnings call, co-CEO Chirag Patel said the file had a formal goal date in the quarter and that some sales were already in the forecast, though conservatively.

For Amneal, the launch is another hard-to-make injectable in its Affordable Medicines lineup, made in company plants rather than farmed out. Srinivas Kone, the unit's chief scientific officer, said the company can supply the market at scale and use the product as a growth engine.

How Did AMRX Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around AMRX stock stayed in 'bearish' territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained 'high.'

AMRX stock has risen 48% year-to-date.

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