Congress Mps Allege Massive Land Scam By Ex-BRS Minister Harish Rao

Congress MPs and MLCs on Friday reached Siddipet to inspect alleged illegal land occupations linked to former BRS Minister Harish Rao and others.

Speaking to ANI, Congress MP Anil Kumar Yadav said the leaders intended to expose what they alleged was a land scam during the previous BRS government and present evidence to the public. Yadav said, "Our intention today is very clear: we want to expose the land scam that took place under the BRS government. We intend to present evidence to the public showing how land was acquired illegally during that administration and revealing the nature of the scam."

Allegations of Misusing Power for Farmhouse

Speaking to ANI, Congress MP Mallu Ravi alleged that around 13 acres of land were taken from farmers at a low rate and claimed that a road to Harish Rao's farmhouse was built under the guise of an irrigation project. He further alleged that land given to the Siddipet Urban Development Authority (SUDA) for developing a park surrounded three sides of the farmhouse. "About 13 acres of land were taken over by Harish Rao from farmers at the lowest rate...a road to his farmhouse was built under the guise of an irrigation project. Additionally, three sides of his land were surrounded by land given to SUDA (Siddipet Urban Development Authority) to develop a park, representing a clear misuse of power. All of these arrangements were made exclusively for his private farmhouse. We now request the government to look into all these issues and deliver justice to the common man and the farmers," he said.

Ranganayak Sagar Project Land Acquisition Questioned

Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy referred to the Ranganayak Sagar project, saying land acquisition took place in 2016 and 2017. He said the initial proposal for the project was for 2,212 acres, while 2,183 acres were acquired, leaving the remaining land in the middle of the project. Speaking to ANI, Reddy said,“The project where we are standing is the Ranganayak Sagar project, where land acquisition took place in 2016 and 2017. The initial proposal of the project was for 2,212 acres, whereas they acquired only 2,183 acres. The remaining land was left like a tabletop in the middle of the project. Do you know who purchased this land? The very same irrigation minister who was in office at the time for this project acquired it and built a beautiful farmhouse; we will expose everything by going onto the ground."

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