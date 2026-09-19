Anthropic, ACN To Invest $1B Each In Frontier AI Evaluation Over Five Years



Accenture's specialist AI business, Faculty, will lead model evaluations.

Anthropic will directly fund Accenture's work while also exploring pilots with nonprofit evaluator METR and others. The partnership is non-exclusive, with Anthropic planning to add more independent evaluators and Accenture working with other AI developers.

Anthropic said it is partnering with Accenture (ACN) to independently evaluate frontier AI models, with both companies planning to invest at least $1 billion each over the next five years to build capacity in the field. The partnership will be led by Faculty, Accenture's specialist AI business, and will focus on evaluating and red-teaming models, conducting alignment assessments, and testing model safeguards.

Embedded Evaluation

The partnership is part of Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei's push to embed independent evaluators within AI companies. Unlike external evaluators, embedded evaluators would work inside AI companies with access comparable to an employee's.

That access would let evaluators observe models during training, follow decisions about how models are developed and deployed, and communicate directly with employees. They could use that access to assess how an AI company operates, verify its safety commitments, identify potential blind spots, report incidents and provide a more informed view of the benefits and risks of AI systems.

Funding Arrangements

Anthropic said it believes long-term funding should come from pooled or government sources, as outlined in its Advanced AI Framework. Until such systems are in place, the company plans to work with different evaluators under different funding arrangements.

Anthropic will directly fund Accenture's work under the new partnership. The company is also in discussions with nonprofit evaluator METR and other organizations about testing elements of embedded evaluation using their own funding.

Non-Exclusive Partnership

The agreement between Anthropic and Accenture is non-exclusive. Anthropic said it plans to work with additional evaluators, while Accenture will also work with other AI developers in similar roles.

The company said it will continue training and releasing frontier models while working with independent evaluators. Anthropic expects its approach to evolve as the field develops and plans to provide further details as the evaluation work begins and additional evaluators are brought on.

Anthropic Retail View

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