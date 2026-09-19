US Gets Permanent Military Rights In Greenland, Blocking China And Russia

US Secures Permanent Military Rights in Greenland

US President Donald Trump's expected agreement with Denmark and Greenland will grant the United States permanent access, basing and overflight rights in Greenland, allow Washington to establish additional military installations and remain in effect even if Greenland eventually becomes independent, according to Fox News.

A senior US official, speaking to Fox News, said the agreement would provide the US with permanent military rights in Greenland while preventing China, Russia and other non-NATO countries from establishing military bases or maintaining troops on the island. The agreement would also restrict adversaries from making investments in sensitive sectors, including infrastructure and other areas considered relevant to US national security, according to the report.

'A Huge Win at Zero Cost'

“This historic deal is a huge win for the United States and the American people,” US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Fox News.“Thanks to President Trump's vision and leadership, this historic agreement permanently guarantees U.S. security interests in the Arctic at zero cost to the U.S. taxpayer,” Rubio said.

The senior US official said the agreement has no expiration date and is intended to remain in effect even if Greenland eventually becomes independent. However, the agreement does not transfer sovereignty over Greenland to the United States, according to Fox News.“The difference here is we're not spending any money for the right” to expand the US military presence, the official said.

Key Terms of the Agreement

The agreement would also allow the US to establish additional military installations when Washington determines they are necessary, with Denmark and Greenland to be consulted but not given approval authority over such installations, according to the report.

Trump Hails 'Infinite Life' Agreement

The development follows Trump's announcement on Truth Social that he had reached what he called an“Infinite Life” Agreement with Denmark and Greenland.

“I am pleased to announce that the United States of America has entered into an Agreement with The Kingdom of Denmark, and Greenland, that gives the United States permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland,” Trump said. Trump said the agreement would prevent US adversaries from establishing military bases, maintaining military forces or making sensitive investments in Greenland without Washington's approval.“This is an 'Infinite Life' Agreement, there is no end!” Trump said, adding that the US would begin developing a larger military presence on the island.

Expanding on Existing Defense Agreements

Greenland already hosts the US Pituffik Space Base, and Washington has maintained military access to the island under a defence agreement dating to 1951. The new arrangement would significantly expand those existing rights, according to Fox News.

Geopolitical Context and Negotiations

The agreement comes amid heightened US and European focus on Arctic security and competition involving Russia and China. Fox News reported that negotiations between US, Danish and Greenlandic officials began in February and continued through several rounds of confidential discussions.

Denmark has said that an expected agreement between Denmark, Greenland and the US would strengthen security in the Arctic and North Atlantic while recognising the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark and the Greenlandic people's right to self-determination. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the expected agreement would strengthen common security in the Arctic and North Atlantic and would be beneficial for NATO and Europe. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)