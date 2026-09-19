The Weekly Spread: What Shaped Yields And The Dollar This Week

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Fed Chair Kevin Warsh initiated a quarter-point rate hike and signaled that more hikes are on the horizon, dispelling market assumptions of a one-off adjustment.

Two-year yields jumped to nearly 4.75%, and 10- and 30-year yields rose to levels not seen since 2007. The Dollar Index jumped 1.1% on the week, its best since June this year. U.S. fixed-income and foreign exchange markets repriced significantly this week after the Federal Reserve's hawkish policy decision, which pushed the U.S. Treasury yield curve to flatten further. Benchmark government debt suffered widespread selling, driving sovereign yields across key maturities to multi-year peaks while giving the U.S. dollar its strongest boost in months. The spread between the U.S. 10-year yield and the U.S. 2-year yield dropped to about 0.24% in the week ending September 18 from a high of 0.74% hit in February earlier this year. The iShares 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TLT) ended the week 0.5% higher, while the shorter-duration iShares 1-3 year ETF (SHY) dropped about 0.2%, signaling expectations for a hawkish Federal Reserve and tighter rate conditions.

Asset / Benchmark Weekly Close Weekly % Change U.S. Dollar Index 100.22 +1.10% U.S. 2-Year Treasury Yield 4.73% +8 bps U.S. 10-Year Treasury Yield Above 5% +5 to +8 bps U.S. 30-Year Treasury Yield 5.3% +3 to +5 bps 2Y10Y Yield Spread Flattening curve -

Yield Curve & Global Sovereign Markets

The sharp move downward shows the yield curve flattening significantly over the course of the year, highlighting rising investor anxiety over the near-term economic conditions.

While President Donald Trump continues to herald a robust U.S. economy, the latest consumer price index (CPI) data from the U.S. government showed elevated energy prices as a key reason headline inflation remains elevated.

Robust U.S. employment data, alongside heightened Middle Eastern geopolitical friction, exacerbated market anxieties about persistent inflationary pressures, driving the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield even higher.

Short-term Treasury notes bore the brunt of the selloff as expectations grew that the Federal Reserve's policy rate would remain elevated. Two-year yields climbed toward 4.75%, reaching their highest point since July 2024, while traders built substantial short positions across two- and five-year notes.

Meanwhile, longer-duration yields also moved higher, with 10-year and 30-year Treasuries hovering near levels last seen in 2007. Yields rose in foreign sovereign bond markets, adding upward pressure on global borrowing costs. European government bonds faced heavy selling, led by French sovereign debt.

Greenback & Economic Data Roundup

The Dollar Index (DXY) jumped 1.1% over the five sessions, marking its largest weekly surge in over three months. Solid U.S. economic performance, coupled with rising short-term interest-rate expectations, removed a key hurdle for currency traders.

Analysts at JPMorgan and Standard Chartered noted that clear interest-rate differentials continue to support dollar appreciation, particularly against lower-yielding global currencies.

"The quarter-point hike seems to have removed one of the market's major deterrents to buying the dollar... We now see a clear path to dollar strength with 10-year Treasury yields rising to 5.5% over the next 12 months," Steve Englander, co-head of FX research ex-China and head of North America macro strategy at Standard Chartered Bank in New York.

The dollar index measures the dollar against six major global currencies, with the euro making up most of the weight. Much of the jump may be due to the U.S. economy outperforming the Eurozone, which is also facing its fair share of economic hurdles.

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