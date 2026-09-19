Delhi's Mata Gujri Hospital Gets 13-Bed NICU, Advanced Facilities

New NICU, Advanced Facilities at Mata Gujri Hospital

In a bid to upgrade civic health infrastructure in the national capital, Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi on Saturday inaugurated a 13-bed Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and dedicated several advanced medical facilities to the public at Mata Gujri Hospital in Tilak Nagar. The Mayor also inaugurated a dedicated ward for the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) and employees of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The addition of the 13-bed NICU will enable the hospital to provide specialised critical care and on-site monitoring for ill newborns. Alongside the intensive care facility, advanced diagnostic and surgical equipment, including a Colour Doppler Ultrasound machine, an orthopaedic C-Arm unit, and Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) and Phaco machines for ophthalmic procedures, was also made operational.

MCD's Commitment to Accessible Healthcare

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Wahi said the initiatives were being executed under the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', guided by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, to make quality healthcare accessible to all. "The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is committed to making modern and quality healthcare services accessible to citizens. Strengthening healthcare facilities in MCD hospitals is among the Corporation's key priorities," Wahi said, adding that the induction of modern medical equipment will significantly enhance the quality of medical care provided to patients.

The Mayor further announced that a CT scan facility would also be installed at the hospital in the near future. Highlighting the hospital's daily operations, he noted that Mata Gujri Hospital caters to over 1,600 patients in its Outpatient Department (OPD) daily, and has introduced an e-registration facility alongside a colour-coded system for daily bed-sheet replacement to maintain hygiene standards.

Addressing the gathering, MCD Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma emphasised that adopting modern technology is the need of the hour in the healthcare sector, adding that these advanced devices would bolster the hospital's overall efficiency.

The event was attended by West Zone Ward Committee Chairperson Harish Oberoi as the Guest of Honour, and presided over by local councillor Ashok Manu. Senior civic officials, including Additional Commissioner (Health) Pankaj Naresh Agrawal, West Zone Deputy Commissioner Colonel Vinod Atri, Director of Hospital Administration Dr. Anuj Narayan Mathur, and Medical Superintendent Dr. Alka Gupta, were also present. (ANI)

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