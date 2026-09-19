Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather Update: Rainfall Activity To Intensify, Relief Likely From Deficit

Telugu states are witnessing a rainfall deficit, but changing weather conditions over the Bay of Bengal may bring relief. Rainfall activity is expected to increase, with showers picking up pace today.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says conditions are favorable for another low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) announced that a cyclonic circulation is continuing over the North Andaman Sea. This system will turn into a low-pressure area by today (September 19, Saturday) evening. The system is gradually strengthening and moving west-northwest towards the South Odisha and North Andhra coasts.

The IMD expects this low pressure to become a depression by September 21 and 22 (Monday and Tuesday). Officials say it might intensify into a deep depression and even a cyclone. The WMO/ESCAP panel countries prepare the list of names for cyclones in advance. Bangladesh proposed the name 'Arnab' for this upcoming cyclone. People must watch the latest weather bulletins.

Rains are currently lashing several districts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Officials are warning people to stay alert as heavy rains, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds will hit some areas today (September 19). The APSDMA issued an orange alert for the Palnadu and Prakasam districts. Places like Darsi, Addanki, Vinukonda, and Kurichedu will see scattered rainfall with lightning. Officials advise people to stay away from trees, electric poles, and open spaces during thunderstorms.

The APSDMA also predicted thunderstorms for Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Polavaram, Kakinada, East Godavari, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Kurnool, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts. Andhra Pradesh will see heavy rains on September 19 and 20, and the showers might continue in some areas after that.

The weather is quite active in Telangana as well. The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre predicts heavy rains across several parts of the state from September 19 to 25. Districts like Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Medak, Kamareddy, and Nagarkurnool will receive heavy rainfall. Winds will blow at 30 to 40 kmph. People in low-lying areas must stay alert.

Kulcharam in Medak district recorded the highest rainfall of 129.5 mm yesterday (September 18, Friday). Angadi Kistapur in Markook mandal of Siddipet district recorded 114 mm. Nizamabad, Wanaparthy, Sangareddy, Mancherial, and Nagarkurnool districts also received heavy rains. Hyderabad saw less rainfall, but Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts got scattered showers. Hyderabad might get rain today (Saturday) afternoon or night, so commuters should plan carefully.

The Telangana Weatherman predicts rain for Nalgonda, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu, Jangaon, Bhupalpally, Jagtial, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, and Mancherial districts today (Saturday) afternoon or night. Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad, Narayanpet, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Gadwal, Suryapet, Khammam, and Rangareddy districts will also get rain.

Officials are warning fishermen and citizens to stay careful as the upcoming low-pressure system will heavily impact the Telugu states. People must stay away from streams, canals, lakes, rivers, electric poles, and trees during heavy rains. Andhra Pradesh residents can contact the APSDMA toll-free numbers 112, 1070, or 18004250101 for emergency help or information.