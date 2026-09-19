Bigg Boss 20: Aasif Khan In Spotlight Again, Aman Gandhi's 'Sasti Copy' Remark Gets Everyone Talking

Another controversy is unfolding on the Bigg Boss 20 set, this time between Aman Gandhi and Aasif Khan. The TV actor made the comment while talking about Aasif with Qazi Touqeer and Mahhi Vij along with other co-contestants. The tension between these two actors has been on since long and this added another layer to it.

Aasif, known for his performances in TV series and films like Panchayat, Mirzapur, Paatal Lok and Thamma, the actor has engaged in numerous disputes throughout the time on Salman Khan's reality show.

Aman Gandhi Labels Aasif Khan 'Sasti Copy' of Irrfan Khan

While sharing his thoughts with fellow contestants, Aman described Aasif as“sasti copy of Irrfan Khan” and stated that he thought of him as one of the smartest participants of the house. On the contrary, Qazi provided his opinion of Aasif saying that he is a“world-class actor.”

Mahhi Vij also joined the discussion praising the skills of Aasif as an actor but stating that his behavior in the game disappointed her. The differing opinions brought an interesting element into their conversation especially because all three contestants have been watching his game closely.

Aasif & Aman's Rift Intensifies

The latest statement is made amid a rift between Aman and Aasif. Their arguments previously included discussion over their jobs and skills as actors.

In one argument, Aasif commented on the way Aman looks and advised him to take a look at himself before commenting on other people. He also made statements regarding Aman's body type and injections were used to attain that look. Aman's recent statement is made after multiple exchanges between the two contestants.

Bigg Boss 20: What People Are Saying

After making the "sasti copy" statement, people on social media sites started discussing about the statement. Although some viewers agreed with the statement made by Aman about the game playing of Aasif, some also said Aman is smart and doesn't need time to read face.

Aasif is back in the news again because of the upcoming eviction of week 2 of Bigg Boss 20. Aasif along with ScoutOP and Rohed Khan are up for eviction after the nomination task of week 2 was cancelled.

Bigg Boss 20 is hosted by Salman Khan on Colors TV and streaming online on Jio Hotstar.