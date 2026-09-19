Election Will Pass By: Dilip Ghosh's Jibe At Mamata Over Symbol Row

'Election will pass by': Ghosh's jibe at Mamata

Taking a swipe at former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for approaching the Supreme Court over the freezing of her party's name and symbol, West Bengal minister Dilip Ghosh on Saturday remarked that the upcoming elections would pass by before her faction can contest. Speaking to reporters here, Ghosh noted that while anyone is entitled to seek judicial relief, the legal battle could effectively jeopardise their electoral prospects. "At this rate, the election will pass by. They will neither be able to field candidates nor contest the polls. Anyone has the right to approach the court...," Ghosh said.

The minister's remarks come after Banerjee moved the Supreme Court challenging the Election Commission of India's (ECI) interim order restraining her faction from using the original All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) party name and its traditional 'Flowers and Grass' symbol amid an ongoing leadership dispute. In her plea before the apex court, Banerjee termed the poll panel's freeze as arbitrary and sought an urgent stay, contending that the decision severely impacts her faction's preparations ahead of the elections.

Launching a sharp attack on former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee amid the ongoing turmoil within the Trinamool Congress, West Bengal government minister Dilip Ghosh today termed Abhishek Banerjee as her "mind-child," alleging that the party has now "vanished into thin air" due to her leadership. Speaking to reporters, Ghosh held the former Chief Minister squarely responsible for the current internal crisis and the political fallout facing the outfit. "Abhishek Banerjee is the mind-child of Mamata Banerjee - she has moulded him according to her free will... the party has vanished into thin air today; it's all in her hands," Ghosh said.

Mamata challenges ECI's symbol freeze

Earlier on September 18, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee moved the Supreme Court challenging the Election Commission of India's (ECI) decision to stop her faction from using the original All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) party name and its traditional 'Flowers and Grass' symbol amid an ongoing leadership dispute within the party.

Political storm brews ahead of bypolls

The development comes amid a dramatic political escalation ahead of the October 6 by-elections, with three interconnected developments - the ECI's interim freezing of the Trinamool Congress' traditional name and symbol, the withdrawal of the Mamata Banerjee-led faction's Nandigram candidate Sanchita Pradhan Dey, and the subsequent arrest of Congress nominee Milan Pradhan in an old murder case - bringing the ruling side and Opposition into a fresh confrontation.

Mamata alleges 'vendetta'

Banerjee led the Opposition's attack, questioning the timing of Pradhan's arrest and linking it to her faction's decision to support the Congress candidate in Nandigram. "Minutes after we extended our support to the Congress candidate for the bypoll in Nandigram, the Congress candidate Milan Pradhan was arrested. The timing raises serious questions and is the usual BJP formula: dig out an old case. But why now? Just after we announced support to the Congress!" Banerjee said in a post on X.

She alleged that the development reflected what she described as a pattern of "vendetta and atrocities", adding, "With manipulation, with vote loot, with intimidation, the Election Agency-BJP partnership is killing democracy every day."

ECI allots new symbols, Mamata defiant

The political storm comes a day after the Election Commission issued an interim order barring both rival TMC factions from using the party's original name, "All India Trinamool Congress", and its traditional "Flowers and Grass" or "Jora Phool" symbol, pending a final determination of the organisational dispute. The Commission subsequently allotted the Mamata Banerjee-led faction the name "Mamata All India Trinamool Congress" and the "Football Player" symbol, while the rival faction led by Arup Roy was allotted the name "Democratic Trinamool Congress" and the "Envelope" symbol. The interim arrangement applies to the upcoming bypolls.

The ECI had earlier directed both sides to submit alternative names and symbols so that candidates' nominations for the upcoming elections were not rejected because of the dispute over the party's identity.

Reacting to the order, Banerjee called it a "black day" in India's democratic history and said she did not disrespect the constitutional institution but disagreed with its decision. "They had said beforehand, 'naam bhi rakhne doonga, nishaan bhi nahi rakhne doonga'. Who are these people? They are in power today; they might not be in power tomorrow. They should understand their limitations," she said.

Banerjee also asserted that she could not leave the TMC. "They do not know that I cannot leave All India Trinamool Congress. It will always be with me until I leave this world. Absolutely dirty game, but we are also ready to fight it out," she said, while calling for solidarity within the INDIA bloc. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)