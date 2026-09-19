BJP United, Opposition In Serious Confusion, Says NCPI's Saayoni Ghosh

'BJP United, Opposition in Confusion': Saayoni Ghosh

In a candid assessment of the prevailing political landscape, the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) MP Saayoni Ghosh on Saturday described the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a "united, regimented party," while pointing out that "serious confusion" grips the opposition ranks.

Speaking to reporters here, Ghosh stated that the lack of coherence has led voters to view the opposition as unreliable under the current circumstances. "...BJP is a united, regimented party. However, there is serious confusion among the opposition. People have understood that the opposition is not very dependable at the moment," Ghosh said.

Touching upon the dynamics of upcoming by-elections, the MP noted that voters often gravitate toward the ruling establishment during such polls, but maintained that candidates dedicated to public service should triumph. "Generally, we see allegiance towards the party in power in by-elections. However, may the best man win - who will work for the people," she added.

Call for Congress-TMC Alliance

Her remarks come amid intensifying political activity in the state ahead of the by-polls, as parties finalise their candidates and strategies amid shifting organisational alliances. Earlier, MP Saayoni Ghosh voiced hope for a united front, stating that the Congress should align with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) under the leadership of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, to forge a "genuine partnership. "Speaking to reporters here on Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks, Ghosh emphasised that a cohesive alliance between the two parties would deliver a strong political message.

"I would hope that, under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, the Congress aligns with the TMC. If that happens, it will send a powerful message that this alliance is genuine-a true partnership, not merely one that exists in name only," Ghosh said.

Nandigram By-Election Heats Up

Responding to queries regarding the Congress fielding Milan Pradhan from the high-profile Nandigram Assembly constituency amid reports of legal matters, Ghosh noted that such dynamics are routine in the run-up to elections. "Regarding the Congress leader who became a candidate, as far as I knew until yesterday, there were some pending cases against him. This is politics, and in politics, one has to consider what decisions might be taken or actions initiated before an election," she said.

Emphasising that political entities are entitled to seek legal recourse, Ghosh maintained that all parties possess the right to approach the poll panel or the judiciary in a democratic setup. "This is a matter between two parties; anyone can approach the Election Commission or even the courts. In a democracy-whether it is the Congress, the Trinamool Congress, or the BJP-everyone is free to exercise their democratic rights," she added.

The seat fell vacant after Suvendu Adhikari gave up Nandigram and retained Bhabanipur following the 2026 Assembly elections. The constituency has long carried political significance for both Mamata Banerjee and Adhikari, with the 2007 anti-land acquisition movement in Nandigram becoming a defining chapter in Bengal politics.

The BJP has fielded Hasirani Rath, Congress has nominated Milan Pradhan, and the CPI has fielded Shanti Gopal Giri. The bypolls in Nandigram and Rejinagar, along with the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election in Assam, are scheduled for October 6, with counting on October 9. As the October 6 contest draws closer, Nandigram has thus moved from a conventional by-election to a wider political battle involving party identity, election symbols, Opposition unity, an unexpected alliance between former rivals, and competing claims over the functioning of electoral and law-enforcement institutions. (ANI)

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