NCSA Issues Urgent Warning Against Phishing And Impersonation Scams
DOHA: The National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) has issued an urgent advisory warning the public against fraudulent text messages and emails designed to impersonate trusted government entities and major companies. Key protective measures recommended by the agency include verifying the legitimacy and identity of the sender before engaging with any message, refraining from clicking on unknown or unexpected links embedded in text messages and emails, and avoiding opening files or attachments from unverified or suspicious sources.
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