Ravi Teja Reveals His Favourite Director Among Rajamouli, Puri Jagannadh & Krishna Vamsi - Read On

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja has opened up about his favourite director among Rajamouli, Krishna Vamsi and Puri Jagannadh, recalling the filmmakers who played a key role in delivering some of his biggest hits.

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja worked with many directors throughout his career. A few specific filmmakers actually gave him massive blockbuster hits. Director Krishna Vamsi spotted his talent first and gave him a chance in Sindhooram. Puri Jagannadh firmly established Ravi Teja as a lead hero. Rajamouli then took his career to the next level. VV Vinayak perfectly used his comedy timing and energy to deliver a super hit. Reporters recently asked Ravi Teja about his favourite director among them. He gave a very interesting answer. He clarified that he does not worry about people feeling bad. He simply cannot separate these directors. He loves all four of them equally.

Director Krishna Vamsi teamed up with Ravi Teja to deliver the super hit movie Khadgam. Ravi Teja delivered an absolutely brilliant performance in this film. He played the role of a struggling actor. Krishna Vamsi beautifully connected different story elements with a strong patriotic theme.

Director Puri Jagannadh stood like a strong pillar for the career of Ravi Teja. This blockbuster combination delivered massive hits like Itlu Sravani Subramanyam, Idiot, and Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi.

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli directed the massive blockbuster Vikramarkudu. This movie brought ultimate stardom to Ravi Teja. The actor completely nailed his performance in a powerful dual role.

Director VV Vinayak teamed up with Ravi Teja for the commercial hit movie Krishna. Actress Trisha played the lead heroine role in this project. The hilarious comedy tracks and hit songs stood out as the main highlights of this film.