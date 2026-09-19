Qatar Forum For Authors Holds Seminar On Role Of Place In Literary Works

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Forum for Authors, affiliated with the Ministry of Culture, held a literary seminar on the memory of place on Wednesday.

Led by writer Badriya Hamad Al Marikhi, the seminar examined the role of place in literary works and how the built environment can evolve into an identity and a living memory in novels and short stories.

Forum Director Iman Al Kaabi said the forum is forging ahead with efforts to enrich the cultural scene, nourish minds and embrace writers and intellectuals by organising regular cultural programmes and seminars that span the gamut of intellectual and creative experiences across the country. The seminar drew on a book by Al Marikhi, published by the Ministry of Culture on the aesthetics of place in the Qatari novel.

Al Kaabi highlighted the project as one of the forum's largest cultural initiatives, designed to support intellectual output and literary research in Qatar. She said the forum will continue to stage cultural seminars and programmes aimed at enriching the literary scene, nourishing minds and embracing writers and intellectuals.