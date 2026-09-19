Arab League Condemns Houthi Attack On Taif

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The Arab League strongly condemned the drone attack carried out by the Houthi group on Taif Governorate in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, expressing its sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the victim of the attack and to the government and people of the Kingdom, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

In a statement today, the Arab League said that the continued attacks on Saudi territory posed a threat to the Kingdom's security and the safety of its citizens, while also contributing to heightened tensions and the ongoing escalation in the region. It stressed that the security and stability of Saudi Arabia were an integral part of Arab national security.

The Arab League reiterated its categorical rejection of these attacks and called for their immediate cessation. It also reaffirmed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for the Kingdom in confronting any attacks.