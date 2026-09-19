Temperatures To Range Between 30°C And 42°C As Mist Lingers Over Weekend

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is set for another hot weekend, with maximum temperatures forecast to reach 42°C on Thursday, before easing slightly to 41°C on Friday and 39°C on Saturday, stated the Qatar Meteorology Department in its weekend forecast.

On Thursday, September 17, the country will experience hot to very hot daytime conditions with some clouds. Winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly at 5-15 knots, while the sea state will be 2-4 feet, occasionally rising to 6 feet.

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On Friday, September 18, conditions will remain hot, with day being hazy to misty in some areas during the early hours, becoming hot during the day with some clouds. The minimum and maximum temperatures will be around 31°C and 41°C. Winds will be initially southwesterly, becoming mainly northwesterly to northeasterly at 5-15 knots, while the sea state will be 2-4 feet.

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Saturday will bring slightly lower temperatures, although conditions will remain hot with it varying between 30°C and 39°C. Haze to mist is expected in some areas initially, followed by hot daytime weather and some clouds. Winds will be southwesterly in the beginning, becoming northwesterly to northeasterly at 5-15 knots, while the sea state will be 1-3 feet.