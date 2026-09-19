Qatar Condemns Attack Targeting Mosque In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar has expressed its condemnation and denunciation of the attack that targeted a mosque in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of northwestern Pakistan, and caused multiple deaths and injuries.

In a statement issued today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Qatar's firm position rejecting violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, regardless of the motives or reasons. It also emphasized its total rejection of targeting places of worship and terrorizing civilians.

The Ministry expressed Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Pakistan, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.