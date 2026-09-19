DK Shivakumar Visits Mangaluru Harbour, Assures Permanent Solutions

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday said he visited the Mangaluru fishing harbour to understand the issues faced by fishermen, traders and others involved in the fishing sector, and assured that steps would be taken to find permanent solutions.

Speaking to the media during his surprise early morning visit to the harbour, Shivakumar said he wanted to personally understand the problems related to fishing activities, jetties, traders and other facilities at the harbour. "Even earlier, when I was Congress President, I had heard their problems. I have come here to understand the problems of those who catch fish, those who sell fish, traders, and the issues at the jetties, to find a permanent solution. The association had met me and given many demands, so I decided to come personally," he said.

CM Unhappy With Halted Business, Orders Probe

The Chief Minister expressed displeasure over business activities being halted during his visit and said he had sought an inquiry report from officials to ascertain who was responsible. "When I came, the business activities here had been stopped - whether by officials, police or the association. I am not happy about it. I have told the DC and the Commissioner to give me an enquiry report. Whoever among our officials is involved, I will suspend them today itself. Business activities must go on. I don't need any security. I have come here to ask what their problems are," Shivakumar said.

Addressing Economic and Infrastructure Concerns

He said traders from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala come to the harbour and any delay affects fish prices. The Chief Minister also said he had taken decisions in the Cabinet regarding illegal road blocks and unauthorised compounds, adding that government properties would be reclaimed. He said small fishermen were also facing issues in parking their boats and the matter would be discussed with the District Minister.

New University to Boost Fishing Economy

"This is a big community working together harmoniously. It is a big economic force; we must encourage it. Yesterday we decided to set up a university - from Maritime Board to fishing culture and education - to give a new shape to the economy. We decided to increase the seats from 40-50 to 200," he said.

Probe Ordered into 'Mafia' Troubles

Shivakumar added that he would seek a comprehensive report from Karwar and other trading centres and collect information on whether any mafia was troubling fishermen and traders in the region.

Dredging and Lapsed Funds Under Review

On dredging and infrastructure issues, Shivakumar said the Alve Bagilu (estuary mouth) had not been dredged for 35 years, and a Central Government technical committee would visit to provide suggestions. He also said he would examine the Sagar Mala project funds of Rs 20-25 crore that had lapsed.

Improved Basic Facilities Promised

Speaking about basic facilities, the Chief Minister said toilets for fisherwomen, separate testing facilities in hospitals and an ambulance for emergencies would be provided.

Clarification on Government Project Funds

On the Rs 32,000 crore projects announced by the government, Shivakumar clarified that Rs 16,000 crore was meant for rural development, including Grama Panchayat and Zilla Panchayat roads, while the remaining amount was for tourism and other investments.

Stance on Kasturi Rangan Report Reaffirmed

On the Kasturi Rangan report, Shivakumar said the report was rejected earlier and had caused injustice. He said a special session had been called on Monday and opinions were being collected from the ground.

"The livelihood of our people is important to us. Whatever is possible within the legal framework will be done," he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)