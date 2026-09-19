Moehe Introduces Individual Development Plans

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education, (MoEHE) represented by its Training and Development Centre, organised a briefing workshop for the Ministry's leadership cadres on the general framework for individual development plans issued by the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau.

Held at the Ministry's headquarters, the workshop aimed to support senior officials in enabling employees to build comprehensive professional development pathways, foster a culture of continuous learning and diversify development opportunities and methods, thereby enhancing institutional performance and developing human capital in the government sector.

The workshop targeted department directors, assistant directors and section heads. It introduced the general framework for individual development plans for Qatari employees registered in the human resources system, including the principles, objectives and controls governing learning and professional development processes across government entities.

Participants were briefed on the methodology for preparing and managing individual development plans, beginning with identifying development needs and competency gaps, setting development objectives and selecting appropriate learning activities and methods, through to implementing plans and monitoring their impact.

The workshop also addressed the role of individual development plans within annual training plans, as well as the regulations and procedures governing training and professional development.

The central concept behind the plans is to transform professional development from a collection of separate training courses into an integrated development journey linked to performance, competencies and career progression. This approach is expected to improve employee efficiency, address competency gaps, support professional growth and strengthen the organisation's future readiness.

The workshop was delivered by Head of the Administrative Training Section at the Training and Development Centre Latifa Al Kuwari. She emphasised that the general framework represents an important shift in the approach to professional development by placing employees' actual needs and job requirements at the heart of the development process.

“Our role at the Training and Development Centre is to support the effective implementation of this framework and transform individual plans into diverse learning and development opportunities that have a tangible impact on employee performance and their contribution to their workplace,” she said.

The workshop forms part of the Ministry's efforts to develop human capital, enhance workforce capabilities and promote a culture of continuous professional development through activating the general framework for individual development plans and linking development needs to competencies, job requirements and institutional priorities.