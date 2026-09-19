Moehe Outlines Priorities For School Learning Resource Centres

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) has held its first forum for learning resources coordinators for the 2026–2027 academic year, focusing on the latest developments, priorities and practices aimed at strengthening the role of school learning resource centres in supporting education and promoting a culture of reading among students.

Organised by the Ministry's Curriculum and Learning Resources Department on September 13 and 14, the forum sought to unify approaches, clarify responsibilities and enhance coordination with the educational field, while providing coordinators with opportunities to exchange experiences and improve the services offered to students and teachers.

Director of the Curriculum and Learning Resources Department Sara Al Shuraim, said the forum formed part of the Ministry's ongoing communication with the educational field and its efforts to coordinate work and brief learning resources coordinators on the latest developments, programmes and initiatives for the new academic year.

She emphasised the Ministry's commitment to strengthening the role of learning resource centres as supportive educational and cultural environments that complement classroom learning, encourage reading and provide students and teachers with access to knowledge resources.

Head of the Learning Resources Section Maha Bahloul, described learning resources coordinators as key partners in activating the role of learning resource centres in schools. She said the forum aimed to establish a clear vision of work priorities for the academic year, enhance integration with school subjects, and activate the centres' services, programmes and activities to maximise benefits for students and teachers.

The forum addressed the educational, informational, cultural and recreational roles of learning resource centres, highlighting their contribution to curriculum delivery through integrated lessons linked to academic subjects. It also discussed the importance of activating borrowing and circulation services for students and teachers, as well as participation in school and community events and reading competitions.

Participants were introduced to mechanisms for implementing the guidelines for integrated lessons, which are designed to organise their delivery in learning resource centres, promote the use of supplementary resources and achieve learning objectives through clearly defined procedures, responsibilities and quality indicators.

The forum also reviewed the programmes and activities planned for the academic year and announced an updated version of the electronic library system, which is expected to be launched during the year.

As part of its reading-focused agenda, the forum introduced the eighth edition of the Reading Olympiad and its key activities, including the“Read and Express” competition and Reading Hour, while explaining participation procedures and implementation requirements for schools.

Discussions also covered procedures for registering schools and students for the 11th season of the Arab Reading Challenge and mechanisms for monitoring their participation. The initiative is intended to support schools' efforts to encourage reading and strengthen students' connection with the Arabic language.