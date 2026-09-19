Aspetar Laboratory Earns Seventh Consecutive CAP Re-Accreditation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Aspetar Laboratory has secured re-accreditation from the College of American Pathologists (CAP) for the seventh consecutive two-year cycle, reinforcing its position as a trusted diagnostic partner for elite international athletes.

CAP accreditation is globally recognised as the gold standard in laboratory quality, ensuring technical excellence, accurate diagnostics, and patient safety, critical factors. for professional athletes whose recovery and return-to-play decisions depend on precise, reliable test results.

As one of the first medical laboratories in Qatar to obtain CAP accreditation, Aspetar Laboratory serves local and international athletes, performing analytical tests to support world-class sports medicine care.

Director of Aspetar Laboratory Dr. Asmaa Al-Marwani said:“This re-accreditation reaffirms our commitment to providing the highest quality laboratory services and reliable testing results to our patients. We treat every patient as a VIP, providing the highest quality of safety and service so they can focus on recovery and return to play.”

This cycle introduced a new electronic medical record system and advanced Chemistry analysers and expanded our test menu with the addition of new tests to comprehensively cover all clinical needs of the hospital Athletes, enhancing data accuracy and diagnostic capabilities. The CAP inspection singled out Aspetar's comprehensive quality management system and the clinical expertise of its staff key strengths that make the facility a preferred destination for international athletes seeking cutting-edge sports medicine.

Aspetar was among the first laboratories in Qatar to achieve CAP accreditation and continues to set the benchmark for global diagnostic excellence, attracting athletes from around the world who demand the highest standards of care.

The College of American Pathologists (CAP) is the world's largest organization of board-certified pathologists and a leading provider of laboratory accreditation.