Minister Of State For Foreign Trade Participates In Concordia Summit In Washington

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Minister of State for Foreign Trade HE Dr. Ahmad bin Mohammed Al Sayed participated in the opening session of the Concordia Summit, organized by the Concordia Foundation in collaboration with the Embassy of the State of Qatar in the United States, on Wednesday, with the participation of senior officials, business leaders, and experts.

A statement from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said that His Excellency participated in a panel discussion and addressed the transformations in global supply chains and trade routes, as well as the State of Qatar's role in enhancing economic connectivity between the United States, the Gulf region, and global markets.

He also discussed prospects for expanding the economic partnership between the State of Qatar and the United States across sectors including trade, investment, energy, technology, and infrastructure. He highlighted the significance of moving beyond trade exchange toward building partnerships and joint ventures in strategic sectors.

Furthermore, he emphasized the need of strengthening supply chain resilience by diversifying suppliers, markets, and trade routes, contributing to a more interconnected and resilient economic partnership between Qatar and the United States.

On the sidelines of the visit, HE the Minister of State for Foreign Trade held a series of bilateral meetings. He met with US Senior Advisor to the Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment HE Jacob Helberg, US Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security HE Jeffrey Kessler, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for the Middle East and Africa Mark Mitchell, and the President of the Inter-American Development Bank, in addition to several CEOs of major US companies.

The meetings addressed ways to strengthen trade and investment relations between the State of Qatar and the United States and explored opportunities to expand cooperation and joint projects in priority sectors, alongside fostering communication between the business communities of both countries and supporting public-private partnerships.