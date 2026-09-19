Qatar Airways Wins Four Skytrax Awards, Retains Prestigious 5-Star Airline Rating

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

London, UK: Qatar Airways has capped a successful Skytrax World Airline Awards 2026, winning four titles and retaining its 5-Star Airline rating.

The four World Airline Awards presented to Qatar Airways were:

World's Best Business Class (the thirteenth time to receive this award)

Best Airline in the Middle East (the fourteenth time to receive this award)

World's Best Business Class Lounge (the eighth time to receive this award)

World's Best Onboard Wi-Fi (the first airline to ever receive this award)

The World Airline Awards, alongside the 5-Star Airline rating, reflect Qatar Airways' continued commitment to delivering exceptional passenger experiences, premium service, seamless onboard connectivity, and operational excellence across its global network.

Hamad Al-Khater, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are honoured to receive four World Airline Awards from Skytrax, including the World's Best Business Class for a thirteenth time and the first award ever given for the World's Best Onboard Wi-Fi. These awards belong to our people. Sixty thousand colleagues deliver the best experience in the world for our passengers every day, and they have done so through a particularly challenging year.

“As Qatar Airways prepares to mark its thirtieth anniversary next year, their dedication and professionalism are the foundation of everything we have built. I also extend my congratulations to our oneworld Alliance partners on being named the World's Best Airline Alliance for 2026, a recognition that reflects the strength of our shared commitment to excellence across global aviation. I thank our passengers for their loyalty, and I dedicate these four awards to every one of our people, as we take this airline further in the chapter ahead.”

These latest accolades reinforce Qatar Airways' position as a benchmark for excellence in international aviation, made possible by the passion and dedication of its teams across the Group and the continued trust and loyalty of its passengers worldwide.

The airline's flagship Business Class product, Qsuite, continues to be synonymous with premium air travel with its industry-leading private suites for working, socialising, and relaxing. Recognised by Skytrax as the World's Best Business Class for the thirteenth time, Qsuite brings together luxury, privacy, and personalised comfort to create one of the world's most acclaimed flying experiences.

Qsuite also redefines premium travel with its patented quad seating configuration. The Qsuite Quad is a unique four-person configuration created by combining four center seats in Business Class. Movable privacy panels can be lowered so that four passengers can work, dine, or socialise together in a shared space.

Winning the Best Airline in the Middle East award for the fourteenth time further reinforces Qatar Airways' enduring leadership in the region and its consistency at the very top of global aviation. The airline has advanced its services across the Middle East this winter season, with daily flights increasing by 14 per cent.

Qatar Airways is an eight-time winner of the 'World's Best Business Class Lounge' title. This year, it has received the award for its Al Mourjan Business Lounge – The Garden. A tranquil sanctuary overlooking The ORCHARD, the lounge is inspired by contemporary design to offer Premium passengers an experience centred in comfort, wellness, and nature.

Today's recognition as the World's Best Onboard Wi-Fi underscores the airline's commitment to putting the passenger experience at the heart of its operations and marks a proud industry first for Qatar Airways.

Redefining connectivity in the skies, Qatar Airways has set the industry standard for onboard Wi-Fi with the world's first and largest Starlink-equipped widebody fleet. To date, more than 25 million global passengers have remained connected onboard more than 96,000 Qatar Airways flights.

Looking ahead, the national carrier of the State of Qatar, Qatar Airways remains committed to connecting travellers to the world through exceptional service, industry-leading products, and a vision that continues to shape the future of air travel.