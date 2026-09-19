Venkatesh And Roja: Why Did The Hit Pair Stop Working Together? The Real Story

Actress Roja worked with Telugu cinema's biggest stars, including Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna and Nagarjuna, but her pairing with Venkatesh remained rare. She has now opened up about why they shared fewer films together.

Roja ruled the 90s Telugu cinema with back-to-back hits. She worked with top stars like Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, and Nagarjuna. She also delivered massive hits in Tamil with Rajinikanth, Vijayakanth, and Sarath Kumar. She even acted in Kannada movies. But she shared the screen with Victory Venkatesh in very few films. Do you know the actual reason behind this?

Roja recently explained the actual situation in an interview. She clarified that she never had any major fights with Venkatesh. Unexpected situations, middlemen mistakes, and communication gaps ruined their on-screen combination. She shared two main reasons for this gap. The first issue started with her husband and director RK Selvamani. Selvamani launched a movie with Venkatesh as the hero.

Meanwhile, a Vijayakanth movie became a blockbuster in Tamil. The producer immediately started its Telugu remake with Venkatesh and Vijayashanthi. The producer took this decision and adjusted dates without informing Selvamani. This move deeply hurt the director. Roja already loved Selvamani at that time, and she felt very bad seeing his pain.

This remake incident created a small mental gap between Venkatesh and Roja. Another major issue happened during the Pokiri Raja movie shoot. The team was shooting the film around Mysore. A song reel got cut in the lab, and the team planned a reshoot.

Roja clearly informed the production team about her schedule. She told them she needed to reach Hyderabad by October 21 for Selvamani's birthday on October 22. The production team agreed and called her to the sets. But they made her wait until October 22 morning without shooting even a small patchwork. Roja felt very frustrated because the team ignored her personal time. She informed the production unit and directly took a flight back home.

Roja strongly believes that the production unit lied to Venkatesh to cover up their own mistake. They probably told the hero that Roja left the sets in anger without listening to his requests. This false news might have made Venkatesh angry with her. Roja also ignored the issue and never gave a direct explanation to the actor. Venkatesh stopped casting Roja in his movies after this incident. Venkatesh later acted in the Telugu movie Raja, which was a remake of the Tamil super hit Unnidathil Ennai Koduthen. Soundarya grabbed the heroine role in this film. Roja actually played the original role in Tamil and won many awards. She felt she lost the Telugu offer only because Venkatesh was still angry with her.

Roja clearly stated that she shares no direct enmity or hatred with Venkatesh. Venkatesh always greets her with great affection whenever they cross paths. They even met on a flight after Roja became a minister. Venkatesh warmly congratulated her and said she truly deserved the position. Roja finally concluded that only industry communication gaps stopped them from doing more movies together.