PHCC Illuminates Facilities In Orange To Celebrate World Patient Safety Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) has illuminated its headquarters and the Al Sadd, Al Waab, Qatar University and Al Khor health centres in orange to mark World Patient Safety Day 2026.

The initiative highlights PHCC's continued commitment to enhancing patient safety and promoting safe, high-quality healthcare for all members of the community. The use of orange follows a global call by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to illuminate landmarks and buildings in the colour on September 17 as a symbol of solidarity and a shared commitment to making healthcare safer, particularly for people living with noncommunicable diseases.

The initiative forms part of PHCC's 2026 Patient Safety Campaign, held under the theme“Safe Care for Noncommunicable Diseases.” Launched to coincide with World Patient Safety Day on September 17, the campaign aims to raise awareness of the importance of safe and sustainable care for people living with noncommunicable diseases and strengthen patient safety throughout the healthcare journey.

This year's World Patient Safety Day focused on noncommunicable diseases, including cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes and chronic respiratory diseases. These conditions require long-term management, continuous follow-up and treatment across different levels of the healthcare system.

The WHO has emphasised the importance of involving patients, communities and healthcare professionals in identifying patient safety risks and developing appropriate solutions. It also highlights the need to strengthen primary healthcare and integrated health systems.

PHCC has placed patient safety among its strategic priorities and reaffirmed its commitment to delivering safe, comprehensive, integrated and people-centred healthcare, while improving the quality of services and the overall patient experience. Through the campaign, PHCC is also reaffirming its message that safe care is a right for every patient throughout their lifetime.