Police Padel Championship 2026 Concludes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 2026 Police Padel Championship, organised by the Qatar Police Sports Federation from 14 to 17 September 2026 at the 1969 Padel Courts at Al Sadd Club, concluded.

More than 90 teams representing the Ministry of Interior, the Internal Security Force“Lekhwiya,” and the Qatar Armed Forces participated in the championship. Brigadier Jabr Ali Al Kubaisi, Director General of Traffic, and Colonel Ahmad bin Hamad Al Thani, Vice President of the Qatar Police Sports Federation, attended the closing ceremony, along with several officers.

The championship aimed to strengthen communication among personnel from military and security entities while promoting fair competition and sportsmanship. At the conclusion of the event, the winners of the top positions were honoured.