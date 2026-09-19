Justice Ministry Welcomes Qatar's Accession To Hague Conference On Private International Law

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Justice has embraced the State of Qatar's accession to the Hague Conference on Private International Law (HCCH) as a reflection of the country's keenness to foster international legal and judicial cooperation.

Qatar on Thursday deposited its instrument of acceptance of the HCCH Statute, formally becoming the 95th member of the organization.

A Ministry of Justice statement on Friday said membership would strengthen Qatar's participation in international legal cooperation and contribute to the development of common rules governing cross-border civil, commercial and family matters.

The statement said the move would also provide opportunities for Doha to boost its presence in the global legal forums.

It commended Ministry of Foreign Affairs' efforts in preparing and completing Qatar's application to join the organization.

The Hague Conference, established in 1893, develops international legal frameworks aimed at resolving conflicts of laws and facilitating judicial cooperation between countries.