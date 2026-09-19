Qatar International Media Office Issues Statement In Response To False Claims And Fabricated Reports In Israeli Media

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The International Media Office of the State of Qatar released a statement in response to false claims and fabricated reports in Israeli media.

"Reports circulating in the Israeli media about the destination of humanitarian aid provided by Qatar to Gaza are categorically false. These allegations are being promoted by elements of Israel's far right and political figures in an attempt to deflect attention from domestic political failures and portray Qatar as a convenient scapegoat," the statement said.

"Qatar has never provided money to Hamas. Our assistance has been directed to Palestinian civilians in Gaza through mechanisms coordinated with the Israeli authorities and international partners. Under previous aid mechanisms, all financial assistance, as well as goods such as food, medicine and fuel, passed through Israel before entering Gaza. Nothing was delivered directly by Qatar; we provided the aid, while delivery was carried out by the United Nations' organizations in coordination with the Israeli authorities," it continued.

"Qatar's aid has previously received public support from Israeli leaders and has been provided over many years under successive Israeli governments, with the involvement of Israel's security agencies. Any funding that may have reached Hamas outside these mechanisms had nothing to do with Qatar," the statement added.

"For several years, Qatar has been the target of a sustained campaign involving pro-Israel media, lobbyists, lawyers, think tanks and so-called research organisations. As the elections in Israel approach, we are seeing this campaign intensify as politicians attempt to distract attention from their domestic shortcomings. Qatar has no interest in becoming involved in Israel's domestic politics, but we will not remain silent while false claims about our country are used for political purposes."

"None of this will weaken Qatar's support for Palestinians who remain in urgent need of humanitarian assistance. Qatar also remains committed to mediation and diplomacy as the path towards ending conflict and achieving lasting peace and security in the region," the statement said in conclusion.