Qatar Takes Part In IMO Talks On Maritime Safety And Alternative Fuels

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

London: Qatar has taken part in an International Maritime Organization (IMO) meeting aimed at boosting maritime safety.

Qatar's permanent delegation to the IMO joined the 12th Sub-Committee on Carriage of Cargoes and Containers (CCC 12), held in London from September 14 to 18.

Discussions covered requirements for ships using alternative fuels and new technologies. Participants also addressed guidance on methanol and ethanol as marine fuels, low-flashpoint oil fuels, carbon capture and storage systems, and the securing of cargo and containers on ships.

Qatar said its participation supports international efforts to improve the safety and efficiency of maritime transport and develop regulations in response to technological advances and the growing use of alternative fuels.