Mist, Fog Likely To Return Across Qatar Next Week
Doha, Qatar: Relatively humid to humid weather is expected to return during the coming week, the Qatar Meteorology Department said in a social media post on Saturday, September 19, 2026.
The department added that there is a possibility of mist and fog developing during the late-night and early-morning hours during this period.Read Also
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Such conditions may lead to a reduction in horizontal visibility to less than 2 km, and at times, to near-zero visibility in some areas, the department warned.
It urged road users to exercise caution.
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