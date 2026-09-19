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ROME FLOODS: Torrential Rain Turns Streets Into Rivers Across Italy's Capital


2026-09-19 04:06:24
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Rome floods after torrential rain and powerful thunderstorms battered Italy's capital on September 18, turning several roads into rivers and leaving cars stranded in rapidly rising floodwater. The intense storm began around 11:40 a.m., affecting parts of northern Rome before spreading across other areas. Ponte Milvio, Corso Francia and Tor di Quinto were among the areas affected, with flooding, hail, strong winds and fallen branches reported. Local authorities carried out around 100 interventions, while flooding also disrupted transport and affected several roads and underpasses. Lazio remained under a yellow weather warning for rain and thunderstorms. 0:00 - ROME FLOODS: Torrential Rain Turns Streets Into Rivers 1:00 - Cars Stranded as Floodwater Rises Across Rome 2:20 - Storm Damage, Hail & Flooding Hit Multiple Areas Watch the latest footage of Rome flooding, torrential rain, flash flooding and storm damage.

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AsiaNet News

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