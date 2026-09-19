Backpacks, Games, Dance: School Friends Return As Students After 50 Years To Relive Old Days (WATCH)

A group of childhood friends from the 1976 batch returned to their old school five decades later, dressed like students and carrying backpacks and colourful kiddy water bottles. Instagram user Rakesh Nagar shared a heartwarming video, as his school friends returned to the place where they had spent their childhood together.

Dressed in formal shirts and trousers that resembled their old school uniforms, the group arrived at the school with backpacks slung over their shoulders and children's water bottles hanging around their necks.

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The nostalgia grew stronger after they stepped through the school gates. Grinning from ear to ear, the friends rushed inside, laughing, teasing one another and soaking in the feeling of being back at the place where their childhood memories were made.

The friends recreated the games and activities that had once been a regular part of their school days.

At one point, they gathered for a lively game of pitthu, chasing away the decades with laughter and friendly competition. They later formed a line for the familiar schoolyard“train” dance, moving together and bursting into laughter as they relived their childhood.

Reflecting on the reunion, the man said they had often wondered what it would feel like to revisit their“golden memories” and eventually decided to turn that thought into reality.

“We all reached the same school where we laughed, played and bonded,” he said, describing how they recreated the things they had done as children.

He captioned the video,“My childhood friends from the 1976 batch.”

The reunion struck an emotional chord with viewers, many of whom were reminded of friends they had lost touch with over the years.