CJI Surya Kant Lauds NGT's Global Environment Conference In Delhi

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday welcomed the National Green Tribunal's international conference on“The Future of Environment and Climate Dynamics”, saying such forums provide an opportunity for stakeholders and experts to exchange ideas and share best practices on tackling environmental challenges across jurisdictions.

“This is a very welcome step by the National Green Tribunal. This kind of international conference gives a platform where the stakeholders, the domain experts, scientists, and all eminent personalities, they come, they share their ideas, best practices, and how, globally, these issues are being tackled in different jurisdictions,” CJI Surya Kant said. He stressed that environmental challenges transcend geographical boundaries and therefore require regular dialogue and cooperation among those working in the field.“Environmental issues don't have any geographical limitations. So, it's extremely important that all those who are concerned about these issues frequently meet and deliberate on these vital issues,” he said.

Details of the International Conference

The two-day international conference, being organised by the NGT at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on September 19 and 20, brings together judges and judicial representatives from 17 countries, along with environmental experts, scientists, policymakers and other stakeholders.

The conference is aimed at facilitating the exchange of judicial approaches, scientific knowledge and environmental governance practices across jurisdictions, while deliberating on critical challenges related to climate change, environmental protection and governance. The conference includes sessions on climate justice, equity and inclusion, the future of environmental law and governance, planetary environmental challenges and cooperation, and forest protection and restoration.

The CJI's remarks underline the importance of international and cross-jurisdictional cooperation in addressing environmental challenges, particularly as climate change and ecological degradation can have impacts that extend beyond national and administrative boundaries.

(ANI)

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