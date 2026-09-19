India Continues Humanitarian Aid To Nepal With 11 Tonnes Of Relief

India on Saturday continues its humanitarian assistance to flood-hit Nepal, dispatching another 11 tonnes of relief material, including medicines, forensic supplies, tents, hygiene kits and sleeping bags, as the neighbouring country grapples with the aftermath of devastating floods and landslides.

Fresh Consignment of Aid Sent

In a post on X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India remains committed to supporting Nepal's recovery, highlighting the latest consignment.“Dispatched another 11 tonnes of relief material to Nepal, including medicines, forensics supplies, tents, hygiene kits, sleeping bags and other essential supplies. India continues to support Nepal's recovery. #NeighbourhoodFirst,” the post read.

Nepal Grapples with Devastation

The latest assistance comes as Nepal continues large-scale search, rescue and relief operations across several affected districts. According to NDRRMA data released at 7 pm on September 18, the death toll stands at 1,410, including 525 human body remains. The highest number of deaths have been reported from Chitwan (364), followed by Nawalparasi East (232), Nawalparasi West (222), Nuwakot (202) and Rasuwa (199).

NDRRMA said 6,055 people remain missing, while 13,756 people have been rescued. Eighteen people are currently undergoing treatment at six hospitals, while medical treatment has been provided to 9,984 people by various security forces.

Nepal's security forces have mobilised 20,929 personnel, while helicopter operations have continued to support rescue and relief efforts in difficult-to-reach areas.

The Nepal Army has carried out 1,651 helicopter flights so far, including 17 flights on September 18, while the Armed Police Force has conducted 320 flights to affected areas, according to the disaster authority.

India's Sustained Humanitarian Support

India's assistance has been delivered through a series of air consignments since the floods struck in late August. On September 9, India's eighth relief flight carrying 35 tonnes of relief and rescue supplies arrived in Kathmandu.

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava said the consignment included equipment for tunnel rescue operations and forensic materials.“The 8th Indian flight with relief and rescue items including materials for tunnel rescue and forensic supplies reached Kathmandu and were handed over to Hon'ble Minister for S & T and Innovation Mr. Mahabir Pun,” Srivastava said in a post on X.

The Ministry of External Affairs had said the eighth Indian Air Force aircraft was carrying National Disaster Response Force equipment, rescue gear, forensic supplies and replenishment material for Indian Army teams engaged in relief and rescue operations.

An Indian team has also been supporting operations at the Chilime tunnel in Rasuwa, working alongside the Nepal Army as search and rescue efforts continued in the flood-affected region.

India's relief response began on August 26, when its first relief aircraft arrived in Nepal with 10 tonnes of assistance, including temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps and medicines.

A second flight carrying 37.5 tonnes of relief material followed on August 27, with supplies including tents, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, dewatering pumps, kitchen sets, generators, medicines and food items.

Subsequent consignments included specialised search-and-rescue and forensic capabilities.

On August 30, India sent 11 tonnes of relief assistance, including a technical rescue contingent and forensic experts for DNA analysis, along with blankets, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, plastic sheets and hygiene kits.

On September 2, the fifth aircraft carried an 11-member rescue team, specialised equipment and 5.5 tonnes of essential medicines.

The sixth and seventh C-130J flights reached Kathmandu on September 4 with a combined 21.5 tonnes of humanitarian assistance, including forensic kits and medical supplies.

Ongoing Rescue and Relief Operations

Meanwhile, Nepal has continued dispatching food and non-food relief materials to affected districts by road and air. NDRRMA said assistance is being provided by government and non-government agencies, private organisations, development partners and civil society groups.

The disaster authority said 502 gas cylinders have so far been sent to affected areas, while 23 holding centres are currently accommodating people, including 611 in Nuwakot, 231 in Rasuwa and 121 in Dhading.

The latest Indian assistance comes as authorities in both countries continue to focus on search and rescue, medical support, identification of victims and the delivery of essential supplies to communities affected by the floods.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)