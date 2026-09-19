(MENAFN- NewsVoir) HCBS Group, one of NCR's leading luxury real estate developers, has announced the latest construction update of its ultra-luxury residential project, Twin Horizon. The project has completed excavation for its 3-level basement across both residential towers and the clubhouse, with foundation and structural works now progressing across the two towers. The raft construction of one of the towers has also been completed in a record time during the challenging monsoon season. Twin Horizon is located in Sector 102, Gurugram, along the Dwarka Expressway.

HCBS Twin Horizon - One of Gurugram's Fastest Tower Foundation Rafts Completed in 45 Days

At Tower West, reinforcement work for the lift pit has been completed, followed by concreting. Reinforcement, including steel binding, for the tower foundation raft has also been completed and the raft has been concreted. The foundation raft for Tower A, the 4 BHK West Tower, has been completed in 45 days, marking the fastest completion of a tower raft at HCBS Twin Horizon. The raft covers an approximate area of 1,619.75 sq. m. and has a thickness of 2,300 mm. The raft work was completed by KBE contractor. Despite the ongoing monsoon season, the team continued working to achieve timely completion. The next stage of structural work is now underway, with vertical column reinforcement and rebar threading in progress.

At Tower East, Plain Cement Concrete (PCC) for the foundation has been completed, while installation of the HDPE waterproofing membrane is currently underway. With the two towers progressing through different stages of foundation work, the construction programme is moving forward in parallel across the development.

“The completion of the basement excavation across the towers and clubhouse marks an important transition for Twin Horizon. With foundation work now advancing across both towers, the project is moving into the next phase of construction. The completion of the Tower A foundation raft in 45 days is another important milestone for the project. The team is making continuous efforts to expedite the work and achieve timely completion, while ensuring that each activity is carried out to the required technical and quality standards. The construction is as per schedule and the company is committed to timely possession of Twin Horizon,” said Saurab Saharan, Group Managing Director, HCBS Developments Ltd.

Twin Horizon comprises two 34-storey residential towers with 268 residences and has been designed by Morphogenesis. These are three-side-open apartments planned around privacy, natural light and openness. Residences also feature private lift lobbies and wide wrap-around decks, while the development includes a clubhouse and an elevated infinity-edge pool.

Twin Horizon is very close to Dwarka expressway. The upcoming Sector 101 Metro Station is around 1 km from the project, while Indira Gandhi International Airport is approximately a 20-minute drive away.