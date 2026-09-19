S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mahim Launches Comprehensive Women & Child Care Department

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Healthcare needs evolve through every chapter of life - for a woman, from adolescence and reproductive health to pregnancy, motherhood and menopause; and for a child, from the earliest days of infancy through growth and development. Recognising the need for continuity of care across these milestones, S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mahim, Mumbai – A Fortis Associate today launched its Department of Women & Child Care, bringing together specialised expertise and comprehensive care in both women's health and child healthcare under one roof.



Members of the board of trustees and clinicians inaugurate comprehensive Mother & Child Care Dept. at S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mahim Mumbai

The department launch was graced by honourable trustees Mr. Neel Raheja & Mr. Akshay Raheja, along with Dr. S. Narayani, Regional Director Operations - Fortis Hospitals, Dr. Kunal Punamiya – CEO, S.L. Raheja Hospital, and Lt Gen (Dr) V Ravishankar (VSM-Retd.) – Medical Advisor – Board of Trustees, S.L. Raheja Hospital. Today's inauguration marks another step in the hospital's continued commitment to strengthening specialised healthcare for women and children.



The Department of Women & Child Care offers comprehensive obstetric care from antenatal check-ups and high-risk pregnancy management to labour, delivery and postpartum support. Gynaecology services address menstrual disorders, PCOS, fibroids, endometriosis and other reproductive health concerns, alongside a strong focus on prevention through cancer screening, adolescent gynaecology and menopause care. Advanced surgical capabilities, including laparoscopy and hysteroscopy, enable minimally invasive treatment wherever clinically appropriate.



On the childcare front, the department brings formidable strength in paediatrics and neonatology. A dedicated team of paediatricians and neonatologists provides round-the-clock care for newborns, infants and children, backed by a well-equipped NICU capable of managing critical and high-risk cases from the very first hour of life. From routine immunizations and growth monitoring to the management of complex paediatric conditions, the department is built to support a child's health at every stage, giving parents the assurance of expert care exactly when it matters most.



The department brings together a multidisciplinary team of specialists, including Dr. Swity Kora, Dr. Vandana Shetty, Dr. Manasi Medhekar, Dr. Sangeeta Pickle, Dr. Alka Kumar, Dr. Reshma Hussain and Dr. Vikram Shah, amongst others from Obstetrics and Gynaecology, alongside Dr. Asmita Mahajan, Dr. Deepak Ugra, Dr. Rajesh Chokhani and Dr. Ganesh Lahane from Neonatology & Paediatrics. Together, the teams enable coordinated, comprehensive care for women and children, supported by the hospital's wider multidisciplinary clinical ecosystem.



The department is further strengthened by specialised paediatric expertise across Cardiology, Intensive Care, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, Hemato-Oncology & Bone Marrow Transplantation, Nephrology, Pulmonology, Clinical Genetics, Orthopaedics and Neurodevelopmental Paediatrics. This breadth of super-specialty care enables comprehensive evaluation and management of children with complex, chronic and critical conditions, complementing the department's core paediatric and neonatology services and supporting continuity of care across different stages of childhood.



Speaking about the department's clinical vision, Dr. Kunal Punamiya, CEO, S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mahim – A Fortis Associate, said,“The department is built on a simple but powerful idea - that care for a woman and care for her child shouldn't be treated as separate journeys. We're bringing together expertise that spans a woman's health from adolescence onward, and a child's growth from birth all the way through the teenage years, under one roof. This is just the beginning. As we grow this department, our focus will be on deepening this continuum further, so that families don't have to look beyond S.L. Raheja Hospital for care at any life stage.”



Commenting on the launch, Lt Gen (Dr) V Ravishankar (VSM-Retd.) – Medical Advisor – Board of Trustees, S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mahim, Mumbai, said,“Women's and children's healthcare have always been central to building a healthier community, and we believe strongly that a mother's care and her child's care are inseparable. Our responsibility goes beyond access to treatment - it's about ensuring women feel supported at every life stage, and children get the specialised, timely care that shapes their healthiest start. With this department, we're bringing together the expertise to meet the evolving needs of women and children alike, under one roof, built on the same trust and consistency that has defined this hospital for years. Our goal, going forward, is simple: healthcare that meets people where they are, at every stage of life.”



With the launch of the Department of Women and Child Care, S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mahim – A Fortis Associate, aims to create a more connected healthcare journey for women and children, bringing together expertise, advanced treatment, preventive care and compassionate support across different stages of life.



The launch reinforces the hospital's commitment to healthcare that goes beyond treating illness - towards early intervention, informed care and long-term women's and children's health and wellbeing.



About Fortis Healthcare Limited:

Fortis Healthcare Limited is a leading integrated healthcare delivery service provider in India. The healthcare verticals of the company primarily comprise hospitals, diagnostics, and day care specialty facilities. Currently, the company operates 36 healthcare facilities (including JVs and O&M facilities) across 12 states and union territories. The Company's network comprises over 6,150 operational beds (including O&M beds) and 400 diagnostics labs.



About IHH Healthcare (“IHH”):

IHH is a leading multinational healthcare provider shaping the future of care. Driven by our aspiration to Care. For Good., we unite medical excellence and innovation, pushing boundaries through our trusted brands such as Acibadem, Gleneagles, Fortis, Island, Mount Elizabeth, Pantai, Parkway and Prince Court. Across 10 countries, including Malaysia, Singapore, Türkiye, India and Greater China, our 70,000-strong team delivers world-class excellence every day, within and beyond our 140 healthcare facilities, including more than 80 hospitals. Our comprehensive services span the full healthcare continuum, from primary and ambulatory to quaternary care, complemented by diagnostics, imaging, rehabilitation, telehealth and home care. In partnership with our stakeholders, IHH is advancing value-based care, building a sustainable healthcare ecosystem and creating meaningful impact, as we work towards our vision to become the world's most trusted healthcare services network.