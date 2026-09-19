Visa And ISG Launches Visa Payment Passkey To Enable Passwordless, Secure Digital Payments At GFF 2026

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) In-Solutions Global (ISG), a Mumbai-headquartered payment technology company serving banks and financial institutions across India, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, APAC and Europe, in collaboration with Visa, a global leader in digital payments, recently announced at Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2026 the launch of Visa Payment Passkey, enabling cardholders to authenticate online and in-app payments using device biometrics or a device PIN instead of one-time passwords (OTPs).. ISG and Visa presented the capability live on the ISG stage at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

Representatives from In-Solutions Global Ltd, Visa, Indian Bank, Union Bank of India, and Indian Overseas bank



With Visa Payment Passkey, banks and merchants on ISG's payments platform can offer FIDO-based, phishing-resistant authentication for card-not-present transactions - replacing SMS OTPs with a faster sign-in built directly into the checkout flow. The approach is designed to reduce fraud and cart abandonment while aligning with card-network and regulatory direction on strong customer authentication.



“Visa Payment Passkey gives control of the payment back in the cardholder's hands with additional benefits of higher success ratios and stronger security. That's what builds trust and trust is what drives inclusion. It's the first step into agentic AI in payments, enabling a truly seamless digital payments journey,” said Mrs. Adelia Castelino, Co-Founder & Managing Director, In-Solutions Global (ISG).



“Visa is proud to partner with ISG to enable Visa Payment Passkey for leading issuers in India, advancing a more secure, seamless and trusted digital payments experience. As commerce evolves, this collaboration reflects our shared commitment to embedding trust at the core of every transaction and helping issuers, merchants and consumers embrace the next generation of digital payments with confidence,” said Rishi Chhabra, Country Manager, India, Visa.



The launch reflects a broader industry shift away from OTPs toward passkey - a FIDO Alliance and W3C WebAuthn-based standard already adopted across major platforms - as networks and regulators push for stronger, more usable authentication in digital commerce. For a payments technology provider operating switches, gateways, issuing and acquiring platforms under standards such as PCI DSS and ISO 27001, embedding passkey support directly into the checkout journey lets issuing banks modernise authentication without rebuilding their existing infrastructure.



For ISG, Visa Payment Passkey builds on capabilities already embedded across its issuing and acquiring platforms - including tokenisation and existing authentication tooling - extending that foundation to FIDO Alliance-based passkey standards. The shift is designed to lift authentication success ratios and ease adoption for cardholders and merchants alike, while laying the groundwork for the next phase of digital commerce, in which software agents may initiate payments on a customer's behalf within secure, verifiable authentication frameworks. ISG and Visa see passkey as an early step toward safe, secure agentic payments - pairing Visa's network capabilities with ISG's payments infrastructure to advance security and customer experience together, as complementary priorities rather than a trade-off.



ISG and Visa intend to share further detail on rollout timelines and participating issuers. Consistent with ISG's practice, the companies are highlighting capabilities that are live or in confirmed delivery. Participating issuers include Union Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Overseas Bank and Indian Bank.



About In-Solutions Global (ISG)

In-Solutions Global (ISG) is a global payments technology and infrastructure company, founded in 2004 and headquartered in Mumbai, India. ISG enables banks, fintechs, merchants, corporates and governments with secure, scalable solutions across the payments value chain, spanning issuing, acquiring, reconciliation, payment orchestration, fraud and risk management, card management, digital payments and cross-border payments. With a growing presence across India, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, APAC and Europe, ISG combines deep payments expertise with regulatory capabilities and technology innovation. In India, ISG is authorised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a Payment Aggregator for Online, Physical/Offline and Cross-Border payments, and also holds a Prepaid Payment Instrument (PPI) authorisation. Through its presence in GIFT City, Gujarat, and its IFSCA licence, ISG is also building capabilities to serve international and cross-border payment requirements. ISG is a recognised Technology Service Provider for RuPay, Visa and Mastercard and is certified to PCI DSS, PCI SSF, ISO 27001 and ISO 27701. Learn more at .