Easyshiksha Launches B2B Partner Program, Offering Lifetime Commission On Every Student Referral

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) EasyShiksha, an online education platform operated by EdSpectra Global Private Limited offering certification courses, internships, and university-affiliated programs, today announced the launch of its B2B Partner Program, a referral initiative open to individuals and institutions across India and internationally.

Become a B2B Partner with a Leading EdTech Platform



The program allows educators, career counsellors, alumni networks, coaching institutes, colleges, and companies to refer students to EasyShiksha's catalog of over 1,500 active courses and earn a commission on resulting enrollments - without taking on any responsibility for course delivery, certification, or student support, which remain entirely EasyShiksha's own.



A Commission Model Built to Compound

Commission under the program scales with referral volume, starting at 15% for partners referring up to 100 paid students per month and rising to 30% for partners exceeding 1,000 referrals monthly.



The program's central feature, according to the company, is that commission attribution does not expire after a student's first purchase. Once a student is linked to a partner's referral code, any future enrollment that student makes - a second certification, an internship, or a subscription - continues to generate commission for the original referring partner, with no requirement to refer that student again.



"We've always believed the best way to reach students isn't more advertising - it's people who are already trusted by the students who need us. Building a commission model that pays for the long term, not just the first referral, was our way of actually committing to that belief instead of just stating it," said Sunil Sharma, CEO, EasyShiksha



Open to Individuals and Institutions Alike

The program is structured to accommodate two categories of partners on identical commercial terms: individuals - such as educators, counsellors, and alumni with an existing network - and institutions, including coaching centres, colleges, placement offices, and companies referring in bulk. Applications are free, and the company states that approved partners typically gain access to their referral dashboard within one to two business days of applying.



Partners are provided with a real-time dashboard showing referral activity, current commission tier, and payout history, along with marketing materials and message templates intended to reduce the effort required to begin referring students.



Availability

The B2B Partner Program is open for applications now, for both India-based and international applicants, with payouts available via bank transfer or PayPal depending on the partner's location. Full program details, commission tiers, and the application process are available at .



About EasyShiksha

EasyShiksha is an online education platform offering certification courses, internship program, and certifications in association with partner universities, spanning technology, business, and professional-skills subjects. EasyShiksha is operated by EdSpectra Global Private Limited.